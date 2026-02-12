Minnesota Wild's Overtime Heroics: Kaprizov's Game-Winner vs. Detroit Red Wings (2026)

Heartbreak for the Red Wings as the Wild snatch victory in overtime! In a thrilling encounter on Thursday night, the Minnesota Wild emerged victorious with a dramatic 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings, thanks to a stunning overtime goal.

Kirill Kaprizov was the hero of the night, netting his second goal of the game a mere 45 seconds into the extra period. He skillfully weaved through the defense and fired a precise wrist shot past goalie Cam Talbot from between the faceoff circles. This clutch performance capped off a back-and-forth affair that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

But Kaprizov wasn't the only star for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello was equally instrumental, also scoring two goals to keep his team in the fight. In net, Filip Gustavsson was a wall, turning away an impressive 31 shots to deny the Red Wings on numerous occasions.

And here's where it gets particularly interesting for the Wild's blueline: Quinn Hughes had a phenomenal night, dishing out three assists. This remarkable performance boosted his season total to 43 assists, which impressively ties him for the most among NHL defensemen. Hughes has been on a tear lately, contributing seven assists in his last four games alone. He's now achieved at least three assists in a single game four times since his impactful trade from Vancouver on December 12th.

For the Detroit Red Wings, it was a tough loss, especially after taking multiple leads throughout the game. Lucas Raymond was a key offensive threat, scoring two goals, and James van Riemsdyk added another for Detroit. Goaltender Cam Talbot made 35 saves, battling hard to keep his team in contention.

But here's where it gets controversial... While the loss stings, securing a point for reaching overtime was crucial for the Red Wings. This single point propelled them into a tie with Carolina at the top of the Eastern Conference, both teams now boasting 67 points. Detroit had been on a hot streak, winning eight of their last nine games heading into this matchup. Does a single overtime point truly reflect a team's dominance, or is it a lucky break that masks underlying issues?

The Red Wings managed to take a one-goal lead three separate times during the game, only for the determined Wild to answer back each time. The first period saw Raymond and Kaprizov trade power-play goals, setting the tone for the offensive fireworks.

Late in the second period, a costly turnover by the Wild allowed Detroit to seize a 2-1 advantage. A pass from the Wild's Marcus Johansson unfortunately deflected off the skate of Detroit's Marco Kasper, sending the puck directly to Raymond. He made no mistake, beating Gustavsson with a wrist shot for his second goal of the night and 17th of the season.

Zuccarello then took over in the third period, scoring twice to bring the Wild back into the game and ultimately force overtime.

Looking ahead, the Red Wings are set to face Winnipeg on Saturday night, while the Wild will host Florida on the same evening.

What do you think? Was the overtime point enough to salvage the night for the Red Wings, or did the Wild's resilience deserve the full two points? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!