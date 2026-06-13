The Wild's Dominant Display: A Recap of the Minnesota-Calgary Clash

In a thrilling NHL encounter, the Minnesota Wild showcased their prowess, defeating the Calgary Flames 4-1. This victory, secured on January 29, 2026, was a testament to the Wild's recent form, with an impressive 5-1-1 record in their last seven games.

But here's where it gets controversial... Despite the Flames' efforts, including a goal from Morgan Frost, they couldn't overcome the Wild's offensive prowess. With Minnesota tied for second in the NHL with 72 points, this game highlighted the growing disparity between the teams.

And this is the part most people miss... The Wild's ability to capitalize on their opportunities was exceptional. Danila Yurov and Vinnie Hinostroza scored early, setting the tone for the game. Later, Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov added to the lead, with Kaprizov also securing an empty-net goal.

The Wild's defense, led by Filip Gustavsson, was solid, making 29 saves. Meanwhile, the Flames, who were playing their only road game before the Olympic break, struggled to find their rhythm, dropping to 0-3-2 in their last five games.

One of the most intriguing moments came when Morgan Frost reduced the deficit for the Flames, but the Wild's Quinn Hughes almost immediately responded, only to be denied by Devin Cooley. This back-and-forth action kept the game intense.

What's more, Hughes' assist on Boldy's goal tied him with Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Suter for the longest assist streak among defensemen in franchise history. A true testament to his skill and consistency.

Despite having only three shots in the first period, Minnesota's efficiency was remarkable, scoring on two of them. This included Yurov's backdoor goal, assisted by Vladimir Tarasenko, and Hinostroza's goal, a result of a precise pass from Jake Middleton.

With 33 first-period goals this season, Minnesota has proven to be a formidable force, especially when leading after two periods, boasting a perfect 22-0-3 record.

So, what's next for these teams? The Flames will look to bounce back when they host San Jose on Saturday, while the Wild will aim to continue their winning ways in Edmonton.

Who do you think will come out on top in these upcoming matches? Share your predictions and thoughts in the comments below!