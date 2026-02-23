Minnesota Twins Trade: Eric Wagaman Acquired from Miami Marlins | MLB Trade Analysis (2026)

In a move that’s already sparking debate among baseball fans, the Minnesota Twins have shaken up their roster by acquiring first baseman Eric Wagaman from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league pitcher Kade Bragg. But here’s where it gets controversial—is this trade a strategic win for the Twins, or did they give up too much for a player who’s yet to prove himself as a consistent major league starter? Let’s dive in.

On Friday, the Minnesota Twins finalized a deal with the Miami Marlins, bringing 28-year-old Eric Wagaman into the fold. Wagaman, who batted .250 with 28 doubles, nine home runs, and 53 RBIs across 140 games as a rookie last season, showed flashes of potential, particularly in September when he led the Marlins with a .328 average over 61 at-bats. His versatility is also noteworthy—he started 94 games at first base and 13 in left field in 2025, adding depth to the Twins’ lineup. Before joining the Marlins, Wagaman made his MLB debut in 2024 with the Los Angeles Angels, appearing in 18 games. Originally a 13th-round draft pick by the New York Yankees in 2017, Wagaman was designated for assignment by the Marlins earlier this week, paving the way for this trade.

For the Twins, Wagaman provides much-needed depth at first base, backing up veteran Josh Bell, who signed a one-year, $7 million contract last month. He’ll join Kody Clemens in the first base rotation, offering manager Rocco Baldelli more flexibility. However, this move wasn’t without its sacrifices—the Twins designated infielder Ryan Fitzgerald for assignment to clear space on their 40-man roster, a decision that’s sure to raise eyebrows among fans.

On the Marlins’ side, they receive 24-year-old pitcher Kade Bragg, a 17th-round draft pick by the Twins in 2023. Bragg spent last season with Double-A Wichita, and while he’s still developing, his potential as a minor league prospect makes this trade a calculated risk for Miami. And this is the part most people miss—Bragg’s departure could signal the Twins’ confidence in their existing pitching pipeline, but it also leaves a question mark about their long-term strategy.

Here’s the million-dollar question: Did the Twins overpay for Wagaman, or is Bragg’s departure a small price for immediate positional depth? Some argue that Wagaman’s rookie stats don’t justify the trade, while others believe his September surge and versatility make him a valuable asset. What do you think? Is this trade a home run or a strikeout for the Twins? Let us know in the comments—this debate is just heating up!