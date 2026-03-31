Minnesota Twins: Royce Lewis & David Festa Injury Updates | MLB 2026 Season Preview (2026)

Get ready for some breaking news that will have baseball fans on the edge of their seats! The Minnesota Twins are facing some unexpected challenges as they gear up for the new season.

First, let's talk about Royce Lewis, the talented third baseman. He was unfortunately scratched from the exhibition game lineup due to a precautionary measure. Lewis experienced some tightness in his right side, a reminder of the strained left hamstring he endured last year. This setback delayed his regular-season debut until May, and we're hoping for a smoother ride this time around.

But here's where it gets controversial... The Twins also announced that David Festa, a reliable right-hander with 23 starts under his belt, will be shut down for about two weeks. Festa's shoulder impingement is a concern, and it's likely he'll start the regular season on the injured list. This injury is distinct from the one that kept him out for the final months of last season, according to the team's athletic trainer. Festa was in the running for a spot in the rotation or a long relief role, so this news is a blow to the pitching staff.

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And this is the part most people miss... The Twins are already dealing with a significant loss in their ace, Pablo López. López underwent Tommy John surgery, which will keep him out for the entire 2026 season. However, there's a silver lining; his procedure didn't require a full ligament reconstruction, which means he's on track for a full recovery by 2027.

With López out, the Twins are left with six legitimate candidates for their five starter spots. All-Star Joe Ryan leads the pack, followed by Bailey Ober, Taj Bradley, Simeon Woods Richardson, Zebby Matthews, and Mick Abel. Ryan's own battle with lower back tightness has paused his throwing program, but he's expected to be ready for the opening day on March 26.

In a move to bolster their pitching staff, the Twins claimed right-handed reliever Zak Kent off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals. This addition comes at a cost, as López was placed on the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster.

So, what do you think, baseball enthusiasts? Are the Twins facing an uphill battle, or will they surprise us with their resilience? We'd love to hear your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!