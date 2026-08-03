Minnesota Twins Part Ways with President Derek Falvey: What's Next for the Team? (2026)

In a surprising move, the Minnesota Twins and their President of Baseball and Business Operations, Derek Falvey, have decided to go their separate ways. This announcement comes as a shock to many, especially after the team's recent success. But here's where the story takes an unexpected turn...

Falvey, who joined the Twins in 2016 and was promoted to the top position last year, has been a key figure in the team's journey. During his tenure, the Twins broke a 19-year playoff losing streak and even won a postseason series for the first time in over two decades. But what led to this sudden departure?

Executive Chair Tom Pohlad shed some light on the decision, revealing that he and Falvey had deep discussions about the club's leadership and future. They concluded that the organization's needs were evolving and a leadership change was necessary. Is this a case of differing visions or a natural evolution?

Falvey expressed his gratitude for the team and the fans, emphasizing the impact the Twins had on him and his family. He spoke proudly of their achievements, including modernizing the baseball operation and building a talented foundation. But was this mutual agreement truly mutual?

The Twins have already undergone significant changes this offseason, with Tom Pohlad assuming franchise oversight, new limited partners joining, and a managerial switch-up. With these developments, one can't help but wonder: Is this a new era for the Twins, or a sign of instability?

As the team searches for a new leader, the baseball operations will be overseen by General Manager Jeremy Zoll, while Tom Pohlad takes charge of the business side. The Twins are at a crossroads, and the baseball world is left wondering what the future holds for this historic franchise.

Minnesota Twins Part Ways with President Derek Falvey: What's Next for the Team? (2026)

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