Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls 2025-2026 NBA Highlights | Anthony Edwards Dunk & Key Plays (2026)

Relive the Intensity: A Glimpse into the Timberwolves vs. Bulls Clash of 2025!

Fast forward to December 29, 2025, and picture this: the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls locked in an epic battle on the hardwood in Chicago. The energy was palpable, the stakes were high, and the plays? Absolutely unforgettable. Let's dive into some snapshots from this thrilling NBA regular season showdown.

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First up, we've got Minnesota's star, Anthony Edwards, fearlessly driving to the basket, navigating past the Bulls' defense, including Patrick Williams and Josh Giddey. Talk about a statement! Then, we see Josh Giddey of the Bulls taking his shot, showcasing his offensive prowess. Tre Jones of the Bulls also makes a determined drive toward the basket.

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Next, Jaden McDaniels of the Timberwolves attempts a shot over Josh Giddey. Coby White of the Bulls is seen guarding Donte DiVincenzo of the Timberwolves. And this is where it gets interesting... Jalen Smith of the Bulls denies Jaden McDaniels' shot with a block. This kind of defensive play can change the whole dynamic of the game.

Bones Hyland of the Timberwolves charges towards the basket, challenged by Nikola Vucevic of the Bulls. Jaden McDaniels again makes a play, going for the basket. Hyland and Vucevic are at it again! Naz Reid of the Timberwolves makes a powerful drive toward the basket. Rudy Gobert of the Timberwolves makes his move toward the basket as well.

Donte DiVincenzo and Matas Buzelis of the Bulls battle for a rebound. Nikola Vucevic passes the ball as Rudy Gobert defends. Naz Reid grabs a rebound. Jalen Smith blocks Rudy Gobert's shot. Anthony Edwards drives to the basket again. And finally, Edwards delivers a powerful dunk!

What do you think? Did the Timberwolves or the Bulls have the upper hand in this game? Which play stood out to you the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below! Did you see any controversial calls that day?

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls 2025-2026 NBA Highlights | Anthony Edwards Dunk & Key Plays (2026)

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