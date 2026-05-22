Minnesota Lynx Free Agency: Is It Really That Bad? | WNBA 2026 Offseason (2026)

The Minnesota Lynx's recent free agency losses might not be as devastating as they initially appear. While the team bid farewell to key players like Bridget Carleton, Alanna Smith, Jessica Shepard, Natisha Hiedeman, DiJonai Carrington, and Maria Kliundikova, they've also gained some valuable assets. The Lynx's strategy seems to be centered around a balanced approach, focusing on both immediate needs and long-term potential.

One of the most notable acquisitions is Olivia Miles, who was drafted second overall. Miles' talent and potential are undeniable, and her addition to the team is a significant boost. However, the real game-changer is the return of Dorka Juhasz, the newly-crowned EuroLeague MVP. Juhasz's presence is crucial, especially after her impressive performance in the EuroLeague, where she averaged 12.8 points, 8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1 steal over 18 games. Her ability to replace the lost size, rebounding, and versatility of Smith and Shepard is a huge advantage.

Juhasz's return is a strategic move, given her age and recent success. At 26, she is the youngest EuroLeague MVP winner, and her experience in multiple leagues will be invaluable. Her efficiency in shooting three-pointers, with a 36.6% success rate in the EuroLeague and 40% in the Turkish league, is a significant improvement over the Lynx's previous performance. This makes her a key player in the team's efforts to compete with top-tier teams like the Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty, Atlanta Dream, and Indiana Fever.

The Lynx's overall success will depend on Napheesa Collier's availability and performance. Collier's recovery from ankle surgeries is a critical factor, and her ability to play at an MVP level will be essential. The team's strength lies in its balance, with players like Kayla McBride, Courtney Williams, Natasha Howard, and Dorka Juhasz forming a solid core. While the Lynx may not have the star power of some other teams, their depth and strategic acquisitions make them a force to be reckoned with.

In conclusion, the Minnesota Lynx's free agency losses are not as dire as they seem. The team's focus on acquiring talented players like Miles and Juhasz, coupled with their commitment to a balanced approach, positions them well for the upcoming season. With a strong core and strategic acquisitions, the Lynx are poised to make a run at the championship, despite the challenges they faced in free agency.