Minnesota Judge Denies Restraining Order Against ICE Operations: What’s Next? (2026)

In a move that has sparked intense debate, a Minnesota judge has refused—for now—to halt ICE operations in the state, leaving many to wonder: Are federal immigration raids overstepping constitutional boundaries? This decision comes after Minnesota filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and other federal officials, aiming to curb the influx of federal agents in the state. But here's where it gets controversial: Judge Kate Menendez emphasized that her ruling does not reflect a preconceived opinion on whether these raids violate citizens' rights, as plaintiffs claim. Instead, she’s calling for more evidence before making a decision.

During the hearing, the plaintiffs passionately argued that ICE’s surge and raids are ongoing violations of constitutional rights and requested a two-week restraining order to prepare their case. Federal lawyers countered that such an order isn’t justified, as the state hasn’t provided sufficient proof of wrongdoing. Menendez acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating, 'These issues are undeniably important to everyone involved.' Yet, she opted for caution, avoiding immediate action that might imply bias.

And this is the part most people miss: The judge’s decision isn’t final—it’s a pause for clarity. The federal government has until January 19 to respond, and Minnesota follows on January 22. As this story unfolds, it raises a critical question: How should states balance federal authority with the protection of their citizens' rights? Share your thoughts below—this debate is far from over.