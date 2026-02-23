Minnesota Girls Hockey Rankings: Top Teams & Players - January Update! (2026)

The Minnesota girls' hockey scene is on fire, and the Star Tribune has the inside scoop on the top teams and players! But here's the twist: some of these talented athletes are about to take the world stage, leaving their high school teams in a temporary bind.

Minnesota's Hockey Elite Take on the World

Nine exceptional girls' hockey players from Minnesota are currently representing Team USA at the U18 IIHF Women's World Championship in Nova Scotia. These young stars, all part of teams vying for the MSHSL state tournament, will be absent from their high school rosters until January 18th. And this absence could be a game-changer.

The Top 25 Shake-Up

The Star Tribune's latest power rankings reveal a stable top five, but the real drama unfolds below. With the departure of these nine players, teams will need to dig deep and find new heroes. This situation could lead to some unexpected upsets and a reshuffling of the rankings.

Minnesota Top 25 Girls' Hockey Power Rankings:

Centennial/Spring Lake Park (16-2-1): Freshman Jozie Kelzenberg's hat trick against Blaine and two goals against Farmington keep them at the top. Holy Family (16-1): A 14-0 victory over Delano/Rockford, courtesy of sophomore Allie DeFauw's hat trick, solidifies their position. Edina (12-4-2): Senior Lorelai Nelson's goals and assists secure their spot. Woodbury (18-0-1): A thrilling 2-1 win over Benilde-St. Margaret's, clinched by sophomore Maddison Boone, propels them up the rankings. Bemidji (14-3-0): Junior Lily Lauer's shutout against Warroad is a highlight.

...And the list goes on, with each team showcasing their unique strengths and standout players.

Controversy Corner: Will the U18 Tournament Impact High School Rankings?

This is where it gets intriguing. While these young women are gaining invaluable experience on the world stage, their high school teams are left to navigate a challenging period. Will this temporary absence significantly affect the state tournament outcomes? Is it fair to the teams left behind? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

