Minneapolis Federal Forces: Cooperation Key to Drawdown, Border Tsar Says (2026)

In a bold move that has caught the attention of many, the Trump administration has indicated it may reduce the number of federal agents stationed in Minnesota, contingent upon cooperation from local authorities. This announcement follows the tragic deaths of two American citizens, which have sparked significant outrage and protests throughout the state and the nation.

During a press briefing in Minneapolis, Tom Homan, the White House's Border Tsar, committed to maintaining immigration enforcement efforts but expressed a desire for 'common sense cooperation' that would enable a reduction in the federal presence. He stated, 'We are not surrendering our mission at all. We're just doing it smarter.' This statement suggests a possible shift in strategy, yet it raises questions about what 'smarter' enforcement might entail.

The shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti have ignited a wave of protests in Minneapolis and prompted a national outcry, with lawmakers from both parties calling for accountability and changes in the administration's approach. Notably, Minnesota's Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have advocated for the complete withdrawal of federal agents from the capital region. In addition, the state has sought a federal court's intervention to halt 'Operation Metro Surge,' an initiative that involves approximately 3,000 personnel from immigration, border patrol, and other Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agencies.

In response, the administration has criticized local leaders, urging them to work collaboratively with federal agents and condemning Minneapolis's designation as a 'sanctuary city,' which restricts city employees from enforcing federal immigration laws. Homan emphasized that the future of federal operations in Minneapolis will hinge on the level of cooperation from state and local officials, although he acknowledged disagreements with some of the demands made by Mayor Frey and Governor Walz.

After the shooting incident that claimed Pretti's life, Governor Walz reached out to the White House multiple times, highlighting the urgent need for dialogue between state officials and federal authorities. Despite Homan's assurances about making the operation more 'targeted,' he offered limited specifics on how these changes would manifest.

While pledging to address the issues surrounding the crackdown in Minneapolis, Homan defended the broader immigration enforcement measures of the administration. He argued that enhanced border security and focused deportation efforts have contributed to a safer environment across the country. For context, in Trump's first year back in office, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported over 480,000 deportations, surpassing the previous record of nearly 410,000 set during Barack Obama's presidency. Currently, over 75,000 individuals are held in detention facilities under DHS oversight.

Throughout the past year, Trump has deployed federal agents and the National Guard to major cities in America as part of his commitment to combat illegal immigration. However, these actions have often been met with protests and legal challenges, particularly in cities led by Democratic officials such as Portland, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

As public frustration with the administration's handling of the deaths of Good and Pretti mounted, Trump appointed Homan to oversee operations in Minneapolis, signaling a potential shift in leadership from Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino, who had previously directed similar crackdowns in other cities.

The extent to which Homan's comments will satisfy lawmakers in Washington is uncertain. A number of Republican senators and representatives have called for investigations into the circumstances surrounding Good and Pretti's deaths, while Senate Democrats have threatened to initiate a partial government shutdown if new funding for DHS is included in budget negotiations.

Currently, Senate leaders and the White House are negotiating a deal that would separate DHS funding from the spending package, thereby allowing other agencies to receive necessary funds while providing additional time for discussions on DHS financing. The proposed legislation from Senate Democrats seeks to limit the operational tactics of ICE agents, advocating for a prohibition on the use of masks and warrantless searches and arrests. In a recent memo, ICE had authorized its agents to conduct searches without warrants, a point of contention among lawmakers.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer articulated the urgency of the situation, declaring, 'This is a moment of truth. What ICE is doing, outside the law, is state-sanctioned thuggery and it must stop.'

Amid these discussions, Trump assured during a cabinet meeting that the White House is collaborating with Democrats to avert a government shutdown. At a conference for mayors in Washington, Mayor Frey reiterated his call for the cessation of federal operations in Minneapolis and made an appearance on Capitol Hill to advocate for his position.

Frey noted that there are currently between 3,000 and 4,000 federal forces in Minneapolis, significantly overshadowing the city's own police force of around 600 officers. When asked about the number of federal agents present, Homan did not provide a clear answer.

Frey expressed concern over the indiscriminate nature of the federal enforcement actions, stating, 'People have been indiscriminately pulled off the street. American citizens have been yanked away from their homes solely because they look like they are from Mexico or Ecuador or Somalia.' He emphasized, 'That's not how we operate in America.'

This situation presents numerous complexities and differing perspectives. What do you think? Should federal forces be scaled back, or is there a need for continued enforcement? How do you see the balance between national security and community safety playing out in this context?