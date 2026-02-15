Minneapolis Deployment: 1500 Soldiers on Standby Amid ICE Protests (2026)

Amidst ongoing anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) demonstrations in Minneapolis, approximately 1,500 soldiers are reportedly on standby for potential deployment, according to a US defense official. The soldiers, currently based in Alaska, are an option for the US president if he decides to utilize active-duty military personnel. This comes as a response to the recent protests sparked by the death of Renee Good, a US citizen, who was shot by an ICE agent earlier this month. Good was present as a legal observer of ICE activity, but the Trump administration has labeled her a 'domestic terrorist'. The protests have gained national attention, with many demanding 'Justice for Renee'.

In a recent development, a US federal judge has issued an order restricting the crowd control tactics that ICE agents can employ against 'peaceful and unobstructive' protesters in Minneapolis. Judge Katherine Menendez ruled that federal agents cannot arrest or use pepper spray on peaceful demonstrators, including those monitoring or observing ICE agents. This decision further highlights the tension between law enforcement and the community, as the state's National Guard and other law enforcement officers have been mobilized and deployed to Minneapolis ahead of the demonstrations. The recent protests were ignited by ICE's widespread actions in the city, following Good's tragic death on January 7th.

Minneapolis Deployment: 1500 Soldiers on Standby Amid ICE Protests (2026)

References

Top Articles
Pre-Surgery Cancer Treatment Trends: Neoadjuvant Therapy on the Rise
Princess Diana's AIDS Stigma Fight: Jane Darville's Story at Casey House
WWE Rumors: EVIL Signing, Chad Gable Return, Royal Rumble Updates - Latest Wrestling News
Latest Posts
ICE Detains 5-Year-Old and Father: A Shocking Incident in Minnesota
China's New Lending Strategy in Africa: A Shift to Yuan and Small-Scale Projects
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Rev. Porsche Oberbrunner

Last Updated:

Views: 6160

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (73 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rev. Porsche Oberbrunner

Birthday: 1994-06-25

Address: Suite 153 582 Lubowitz Walks, Port Alfredoborough, IN 72879-2838

Phone: +128413562823324

Job: IT Strategist

Hobby: Video gaming, Basketball, Web surfing, Book restoration, Jogging, Shooting, Fishing

Introduction: My name is Rev. Porsche Oberbrunner, I am a zany, graceful, talented, witty, determined, shiny, enchanting person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.