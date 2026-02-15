Minneapolis Deployment: 1500 Soldiers on Standby Amid ICE Protests (2026)

Amidst ongoing anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) demonstrations in Minneapolis, approximately 1,500 soldiers are reportedly on standby for potential deployment, according to a US defense official. The soldiers, currently based in Alaska, are an option for the US president if he decides to utilize active-duty military personnel. This comes as a response to the recent protests sparked by the death of Renee Good, a US citizen, who was shot by an ICE agent earlier this month. Good was present as a legal observer of ICE activity, but the Trump administration has labeled her a 'domestic terrorist'. The protests have gained national attention, with many demanding 'Justice for Renee'.

In a recent development, a US federal judge has issued an order restricting the crowd control tactics that ICE agents can employ against 'peaceful and unobstructive' protesters in Minneapolis. Judge Katherine Menendez ruled that federal agents cannot arrest or use pepper spray on peaceful demonstrators, including those monitoring or observing ICE agents. This decision further highlights the tension between law enforcement and the community, as the state's National Guard and other law enforcement officers have been mobilized and deployed to Minneapolis ahead of the demonstrations. The recent protests were ignited by ICE's widespread actions in the city, following Good's tragic death on January 7th.