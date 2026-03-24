Minneapolis Community Patrols: Disrupting ICE Operations and Protecting Immigrants (2026)

In the pre-dawn hours, as the streets of Minneapolis lay quiet, a bold movement unfolds, challenging the very presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the community. But here's the catch: this isn't your typical protest. It's a strategic, community-led effort to disrupt ICE operations, and it's gaining momentum. Meet Elle Neubauer and Patty O’Keefe, two determined individuals who, armed with binoculars and a shared purpose, patrol the streets in search of ICE agents. Their mission? To distract, deter, and document, ensuring that every moment ICE spends evading them is a moment they’re not spending targeting immigrants.

As the sun rises, the streets of Lake Street come alive with community patrollers, their eyes fixed on the diverse businesses that line the road—Ecuadorean grocery stores, Somali restaurants, and Mexican taco shops. With a surge in patrollers and a relative lull in federal agents that morning, Neubauer and O’Keefe shift their focus to Bloomington, a suburb where O’Keefe had previously encountered ICE. Their strategy is clear: occupy ICE’s time, making it harder for them to carry out their operations.

And this is where it gets tense. The duo spots a white Ford Explorer, suspected to be an ICE vehicle, and begins to follow it. The driver, seemingly aware of their pursuit, starts weaving through parking lots, only to come to a halt in a hotel parking lot. Neubauer parks nearby, but the situation escalates when the Explorer blocks her exit. A man, clad in a tactical vest and face covering, approaches, demanding they stop following. Neubauer, calm and collected, responds with a smile and a wave, refusing to engage.

This scene is just one snapshot of a larger, more complex narrative. Since the Trump administration’s ramped-up deportation campaign in Minnesota, thousands of ICE and Border Patrol agents have flooded the state, targeting Somali immigrants under the guise of ‘Operation Metro Surge.’ But here’s the part most people miss: the community’s response has been nothing short of extraordinary. From rapid response networks to ‘know your rights’ trainings, neighbors are uniting to protect their own.

Controversially, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has labeled these community efforts as ‘domestic terrorism,’ claiming that nonprofit organizations are training individuals to obstruct and even assault ICE agents. Yet, on the ground, the reality is far different. Activists like Neubauer and O’Keefe emphasize the importance of non-violent tactics, such as following vehicles, making noise, and filming operations—all of which are legal. Their goal is not to confront but to deter, to make ICE’s presence in the community as uncomfortable as possible.

Here’s the thought-provoking question: In a democracy, where does the line between law enforcement and community resistance lie? As ICE agents increasingly resort to intimidation tactics, including switching license plates and using law enforcement databases to track activists, the community’s resolve only strengthens. But at what cost? The story of Renee Good, fatally shot by an ICE agent, serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved. Was she an untrained observer, or a symbol of the movement’s growing pains?

The aftermath of Good’s death has only fueled the community’s determination. From shattered car windows to hours spent in custody, activists like O’Keefe and Brandon Sigüenza face personal risks but remain undeterred. The real controversy lies here: Are these activists obstructing justice, or are they exercising their democratic right to resist what they perceive as an unjust occupation?

As the movement grows, so does the need for diverse roles. From door-to-door outreach to whistle-blowing and food delivery for immigrants in hiding, there’s a place for everyone. Neubauer’s own admission of social anxiety highlights the movement’s inclusivity—even those who find patrolling less daunting than face-to-face conversations have a vital role to play.

So, what’s your take? Is this community’s resistance a necessary check on federal overreach, or does it cross the line into obstruction? As the debate rages on, one thing is clear: the streets of Minneapolis are a battleground for the soul of a community, and the world is watching.