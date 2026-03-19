Minkah Fitzpatrick's Future: Dolphins GM Hints at Trade Possibilities (2026)

Miami Dolphins' GM Jon-Eric Sullivan is shaking things up, and the future of star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is now in question. In a dramatic roster revamp, the Dolphins said goodbye to key players Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb, and Fitzpatrick's fate hangs in the balance.

But here's where it gets intriguing: Fitzpatrick, who rejoined the Dolphins via a trade with the Steelers before the 2025 season, might be traded again! GM Sullivan, speaking at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, left the door wide open, stating that 'everything is on the table' regarding Fitzpatrick's future.

This revelation comes from C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald, who quoted Sullivan saying, 'It could go a lot of different ways.' Fitzpatrick's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has not indicated any desire from Fitzpatrick to leave, but with his contract ending and the Dolphins in a rebuilding phase, a trade seems increasingly likely.

And this is the part most fans are curious about: What's next for Fitzpatrick? With the team's recent moves, a trade wouldn't be a shock, but where might he go? Could he be the missing piece for a Super Bowl contender? Or will he stay put and lead the Dolphins' defense through their transition?

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining Fitzpatrick's NFL journey. Stay tuned, as this story has the potential to divide opinions and spark passionate discussions among fans and analysts alike.