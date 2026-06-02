Minions Music at the Olympics? Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate's 2026 Winter Games Journey (2026)

2026 Winter Olympics: Figure skater's Minions music dispute resolved

Spanish figure skater Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate is thrilled as his dream of performing to the iconic Minions music at the Winter Olympics has come true. After a tense back-and-forth with Universal Studios over copyright clearance, Sabate finally secured the rights to perform his signature routine. This routine, which has captivated audiences with its flamboyant style and Minions-inspired attire, was initially at risk of being banned due to copyright issues.

Sabate, a six-time Spanish champion, expressed his gratitude to his supporters, crediting their efforts for the positive outcome. He mentioned that while there are still some details to be finalized with the other two music tracks in his program, he is incredibly close to making his Olympic debut with the Minions routine. This routine has already gained popularity, especially after his 18th-place finish at the European Figure Skating Championships in Sheffield, where he became a fan favorite.

The Milan-Cortina Games, set to begin on Friday, will see Sabate's highly anticipated performance. The ISU (International Skating Union) has assured that they will provide further updates as the event progresses, highlighting the challenges that copyright clearances can pose in artistic sports.

Despite the initial setback, Sabate's perseverance and the support of his fans have led to a triumphant resolution, ensuring his iconic Minions routine will grace the Olympic ice.