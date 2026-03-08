Minions & Monsters Trailer - Super Bowl LX Exclusive! 🍌🎥 (2026)

Minions & Monsters: A Hilarious Adventure Unveiled

Get ready for a wild ride as the beloved Minions, Gru's mischievous sidekicks, embark on a new adventure in the upcoming animated film Minions & Monsters. The highly anticipated sequel, initially set for June 30, 2027, has been fast-tracked to July 1, 2026, alongside the release of Shrek 5. This exciting news was revealed during the Super Bowl LX, leaving fans eager for more.

The trailer, which aired during the big game, showcases the Minions' chaotic antics as they take on a life of their own. In a meta twist, the Minions act out a movie scene, but things take a turn when they start attacking the actors! This hilarious moment is just a glimpse into the wild world of Minions & Monsters.

The original Minions film, released in 2015, introduced the voice talents of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton, and Steve Carell, among others. Minions: The Rise of Gru, the sequel, featured an impressive soundtrack and the voices of Alan Arkin, Taraji P. Henson, and Michelle Yeoh. The franchise's success led to the development of Minions 3, with Brian Lynch penning the script and Academy Award-nominee Pierre Coffin returning as director and voice artist for the Minions.

Minions 3 promises to be a hilarious and action-packed adventure, produced by Illumination's Chris Meledandri and Bill Ryan. With its fast-tracked release date, fans can expect to witness the Minions' antics on the big screen sooner than expected. Stay tuned for more updates as the Minions continue to charm audiences worldwide!