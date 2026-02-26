MiniMax AI's Historic IPO: Market Value Soars Over HK$100 Billion (2026)

Imagine a young AI company, just two years old, skyrocketing in value to over HK$100 billion on its first day of trading. That's exactly what happened to MiniMax, a Shanghai-based AI powerhouse, whose shares surged a staggering 109.9% on its Hong Kong debut, closing at HK$345 ($44.26) per share. But here's where it gets controversial: is this meteoric rise a sign of AI's boundless potential, or a speculative bubble waiting to burst? And this is the part most people miss: MiniMax isn't just another AI startup; it's a company with a clear vision and a proven track record.

Founded in 2022, MiniMax has already developed a suite of cutting-edge large language models, including a video generation model and a large-scale open-source reasoning model. This focus on innovation has paid off: as of September, MiniMax boasts over 212 million users across 200+ countries, with revenue soaring over 170% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2023. Interestingly, over 70% of this growth comes from overseas markets, highlighting MiniMax's global ambitions.

The company's IPO, hailed by the Shanghai Observer as the largest ever for an AI large model company, raised significant capital. According to the Economic Information Daily, these funds will be channeled into upgrading existing models and developing new AI products over the next five years.

During the IPO ceremony, MiniMax's founder and CEO, Yan Junjie, emphasized the company's core philosophy: "The true value of an artificial intelligence company lies in continuously providing advanced intelligence for people to use." He further pledged to drive advancements in AI and contribute meaningfully to social and economic progress.

MiniMax's story is more than just a financial success; it's a testament to the transformative power of AI. However, it also raises important questions. Can MiniMax sustain its rapid growth? Will its focus on large models pay off in the long run? And what does its success mean for the broader AI landscape? What’s your take? Is MiniMax the future of AI, or is the market overestimating its potential? Let’s discuss in the comments!

