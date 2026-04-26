MINI 1965 Victory Edition: A Timeless Rally Legend Reimagined (2026)

Bold opening: The MINI 1965 Victory Edition rekindles a legendary rally spirit for today’s road enthusiasts.

And here’s the controversy some will want to spark: can a modern car truly honor a 1965 triumph without feeling like a glossy homage? Read on to see how MINI tackles that challenge while adding contemporary performance.

Overview

MINI unveils the MINI 1965 Victory Edition to commemorate the iconic 1965 Monte Carlo Rally victory by the Mini Cooper S, piloted by Timo Mäkinen with co-driver Paul Easter. This edition blends classic rally heritage with current MINI craftsmanship, delivering a modern interpretation built for today’s drivers.

Model lineup

The edition is available across three models: MINI John Cooper Works (JCW), MINI John Cooper Works Electric, and MINI Cooper S.

Performance

MINI Cooper S: 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder engine delivering 204 hp (150 kW) and 300 Nm of torque, enabling 0–100 km/h in 6.6 seconds. JCW increases to 231 hp (170 kW) and 380 Nm, accelerating to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds. The JCW Electric reaches up to 258 hp (190 kW) with instantaneous torque and 0–100 km/h in 5.9 seconds.

Exterior design

The exterior nods to 1960s race colors with Chili Red paint, a white bonnet-to-roof stripe, and a distinctive white “52” graphic on both sides, referencing the original car’s number from 1965. The roof offers a panoramic option or a Glaced finish for a sportier contrast. A subtle “1965” sticker on the C-pillar emphasizes the historical milestone. 18-inch JCW wheels feature either Lap Spoke two-tone or Mastery Spoke in black for the all-electric variant, with floating hubs and JCW valving in edition-specific colors to heighten the rally-inspired look and handling.

Interior design

Inside, the cockpit greets you with a white “1965” inscription on the red/black door sills, highlighting the edition’s exclusivity. Each car includes a dedicated interior plaque detailing the bygone rally history.

The interior draws from the JCW color palette, combining aracy anthracite with red trims for a refined sporty vibe that complements the exterior. Edition-specific touches include a 6 O’Clock spoke steering wheel and a center-console storage box bearing the “1965” lettering, serving as a subtle nod to MINI’s long racing heritage. The steering wheel features a racing number-inspired badge on the key cap, reinforcing the victory symbol for daily use.

Availability

From March 2026, the MINI 1965 Victory Edition will be available in all participating markets. In Europe, customers can expect deliveries starting July 2026.

Contact information

Corporate Communications

Julian Kisch, Press Spokesperson, Product Communications MINI

Phone: +49-151-601-38072

Email: julian.kisch@mini.com

Micaela Sandstede, Head of Communications MINI

Phone: +49-176-601-61611

Email: micaela.sandstede@bmw.de

CO2 emissions and fuel consumption (WLTP)

MINI John Cooper Works 3-door: combined fuel consumption 6.8–6.5 l/100 km; CO2 emissions 154–147 g/km; CO2 class: E.

MINI John Cooper Works Electric: combined energy consumption 15.5–15.3 kWh/100 km; CO2 class: A.

MINI Cooper S 3-door: combined fuel consumption 6.7–6.1 l/100 km; CO2 emissions 150–138 g/km; CO2 class: E.

Notes

Figures are WLTP-based; NEDC values may be shown where applicable, reflecting wheel/tyre variations and optional equipment.

The data align with WLTP for taxation, subsidies, and regulatory reporting. Further details are available at www.bmw.de/wltp and www.dat.de/co2/.

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