Min Hee-jin Wins Contract Battle with HYBE: Court Ruling Explained (2026)

A legal battle has just taken an unexpected turn, and it's a victory for Min Hee-jin! But here's where it gets controversial...

The Court's Decision: A Win for Min Hee-jin

In a recent ruling, the Seoul Central District Court sided with Min Hee-jin, the former CEO of ADOR, in her dispute with HYBE. The court's decision has sparked debate and left many questioning the future of these two entertainment giants.

The dispute centered around a shareholders' contract between HYBE and Min. HYBE had unilaterally terminated this contract, citing Min's actions as a reason to void the agreement. However, the court saw things differently.

Unraveling the Contract Termination

The court's ruling stated that Min's actions did not indicate any intent to harm or damage ADOR. Despite her efforts to seek independent investment for ADOR, the court believed she operated under the assumption that HYBE would approve. This key point led the court to question whether Min's actions truly hindered ADOR's growth.

As a result, HYBE must now pay Min the substantial sum of 25.5 billion won ($17.7 million), as per her put option, along with covering the legal costs of the lawsuit.

HYBE's Claims and Min's Counterargument

HYBE had argued that Min's involvement with a third-party investor was an attempt to seize control of ADOR, justifying their termination of the shareholders' contract in July 2024. This move, according to HYBE, released them from the obligation to purchase Min's shares of ADOR.

However, Min strongly disagreed, and the court's ruling supported her position. It determined that Min had not breached the contract and was within her rights to exercise the put option.

The Court's Perspective

The court's statement shed light on their reasoning: "Although she did contact various investors for ADOR's independence, it seems like she worked on the assumption that she would get HYBE's approval. It is questionable whether her actions damaged or brought harm to ADOR's growth."

Min's New Venture and the Future of ADOR

Min has since founded her own K-pop agency, ooak (one of a kind), and is already making moves. She's holding auditions for a new boy band, and the future of her former group, NewJeans, is also in flux. Three members have returned to ADOR, while the status of Minji is still being discussed. ADOR has also filed a civil lawsuit against Danielle and her family.

This ruling has certainly shaken up the K-pop industry, leaving fans and industry experts alike wondering what's next for these artists and companies.

