Milwaukee Admirals Dethrone Grand Rapids Griffins in Thrilling Overtime Showdown (2026)

Hold the Celebration... for Now! The Grand Rapids Griffins, despite a stellar season, suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Milwaukee Admirals on December 31, 2025, with a final score of 3-2. This game, played at Van Andel Arena, ended the Griffins' impressive 16-game point streak. But here's where it gets controversial... even with the loss, their season stats are still making history!

A Season of Records (Almost Unbroken)

Despite the sting of defeat, the Griffins boasted a remarkable 26-1-1-1 start to the season, accumulating 54 points through 29 games. This performance remains the best in the American Hockey League (AHL)'s 90-year history. Their 15-game win streak also remains tied for the longest in franchise history and tied for the sixth-longest in league history.

Key Moments and Players

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard extended his point streak to five games with an assist.

extended his point streak to five games with an assist. John Leonard scored a short-handed goal, his 20th of the season.

Game Recap

The Admirals struck first at 7:30 in the first period, capitalizing on their league-best power play. Daniel Carr scored, ending the Griffins' impressive 172:48 minute shutout streak. The Griffins quickly responded at 11:05, with William Wallinder netting his first goal of the season.

The second period remained scoreless, but the Griffins had a prime opportunity while shorthanded. In the third period, Milwaukee regained the lead at 6:42 with Carr's second goal of the night. The Griffins fought back, with Leonard scoring a short-handed goal at 13:16 to tie the game.

In overtime, Zach L’Heureux scored just 58 seconds in, securing the win for the Admirals.

Additional Highlights

The Griffins sold out their third consecutive New Year's Eve game, with a crowd of 10,834 fans. It was their 10th sellout in the last 12 NYE games.

fans. It was their sellout in the last NYE games. The Griffins recorded their sixth short-handed goal of the season, tying for the best in the league, and went 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Box Score Breakdown

Milwaukee: 3 goals

goals Grand Rapids: 2 goals

Period Scores:

1st Period: Milwaukee 1 , Grand Rapids 1

Milwaukee , Grand Rapids 2nd Period: Milwaukee 0 , Grand Rapids 0

Milwaukee , Grand Rapids 3rd Period: Milwaukee 1 , Grand Rapids 1

Milwaukee , Grand Rapids OT Period: Milwaukee 1, Grand Rapids 0

Shots on Goal:

Milwaukee: 24

Grand Rapids: 30

Power Play Opportunities:

Milwaukee: 1/4

Grand Rapids: 0/3

Goalies:

Milwaukee: Matthew Murray (28 saves)

(28 saves) Grand Rapids: Sebastian Cossa (21 saves)

Three Stars:

L’Heureux (MIL) Carr (MIL) Leonard (GR)

Looking Ahead

Grand Rapids' record stands at 26-1-1-1 with 54 points. Their next game is on Friday, January 2 against Chicago at 7 p.m. Milwaukee's record is 14-13-2-0 with 30 points, and their next game is on Saturday, January 3 at Texas at 7 p.m. CST.

Controversy & Comment Hooks:

Do you think this overtime loss will impact the Griffins' momentum? What do you think about the team's performance? Share your thoughts in the comments below! What are your predictions for the rest of the season? Let's discuss!