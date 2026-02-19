Milos Raonic's Tennis Journey: From Powerful Serve to Retirement (2026)

In a heartfelt announcement, Canadian tennis star Milos Raonic, once ranked world number three, has decided to hang up his racket at 35 years old, leaving behind a remarkable career spanning over 15 years. With a whopping $20 million in prize money and eight ATP tour titles, Raonic's journey is a testament to his talent and dedication.

Known for his explosive serve, Raonic, nicknamed 'Missile', soared to new heights in 2016, reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open and the Wimbledon final, only to be defeated by Andy Murray on both occasions. This peak in his career solidified his place among the tennis greats.

Reflecting on his retirement, Raonic shared his emotions on social media platform X, stating, 'Tennis has been my lifelong passion and obsession.' He added, 'I've lived my dreams, and I'm grateful for every moment.'

Raonic's story begins in the midst of the turbulent breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s. At the age of three, he and his family found refuge in Canada. This move would later shape his destiny as a tennis player.

Turning pro in 2008, Raonic's first ATP title came at the Pacific Coast Championships in 2011, where he defeated Fernando Verdasco. But here's where it gets controversial—Raonic reached four Masters 1000 finals from 2013 to 2020, yet he fell short each time. He faced tennis legends Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic, losing all three encounters to the latter.

His last ATP final appearance was at the 2020 Cincinnati Masters, where he was defeated by Djokovic again. Raonic's final tour-level event ended in a first-round loss to Dominik Koepfer at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Despite retiring, Raonic's determination remains unwavering. He declares, 'I'm as motivated as ever, ready for new challenges.'

And this is the part most people miss—Raonic's retirement raises intriguing questions. Was his career truly fulfilled, or did he have more to give? Could he have broken through and won those Masters 1000 titles? Share your thoughts in the comments below. Let's celebrate Raonic's achievements and explore the what-ifs together.