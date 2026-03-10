Milos Kerkez on Liverpool, Gakpo, and Champions League | Press Conference (2026)

Liverpool's Milos Kerkez, a 22-year-old left-back, is determined to improve his performances despite a strong start at the club. Having moved from AFC Bournemouth for £40 million, Kerkez has been a key player in Liverpool's recent 12-game unbeaten run, solidifying his position as the team's first-choice left-back. However, he acknowledges that he is still not satisfied with his performances and is striving to enhance his skills further. In a recent interview, Kerkez discussed his experiences at Liverpool, his relationship with Cody Gakpo, and his determination to help the team secure a top-eight finish in the Champions League.

Kerkez, who has learned a lot from veteran player Andy Robertson, emphasizes the importance of adaptation for any new player joining a top club like Liverpool. He has been receiving guidance and support from the coaching staff, players, and management, which has helped him improve in various areas. Despite his progress, Kerkez remains focused on his goal of becoming a better player and contributing more to the team's success.

When asked about his connection with Cody Gakpo, Kerkez dismissed any concerns, stating that he plays well with the winger and that their relationship is not a problem. He explained that his role is to create space and provide opportunities for Gakpo to excel, and that they communicate and practice combinations during training. With Liverpool aiming to secure a spot in the Champions League knockout stages, Kerkez is determined to help the team finish in the top eight and qualify directly for the round of 16.

However, Kerkez understands the frustration of the fans, who have been vocal about their expectations. He acknowledges that the team has drawn six of their last 12 matches, and he is committed to helping Liverpool turn things around and achieve their goals. In a bold statement, Kerkez expressed his determination to win games and give the fans a good moment, highlighting the team's responsibility to their supporters. As Liverpool prepares for their upcoming match against Marseille, Kerkez is confident that they can secure a point and maintain their unbeaten streak.