In a bold move, Millwall manager Alex Neil has signed Sheffield Wednesday's beloved veteran, Barry Bannan, but he's done talking about the Owls. Neil, an admirer of Bannan's talent, is eager to shift the focus to the present and future, leaving Wednesday's past behind.

The transfer of Bannan, a club legend at Wednesday, has stirred emotions. After 11 years of dedication, the 36-year-old midfielder has traded his iconic status for a fresh start at Millwall. The Lions have secured his services on an 18-month deal, with the player poised to face his former rivals, Sheffield United, at The Den. A subtle tribute to his old club, perhaps, as he dons the number 67 jersey, marking Wednesday's founding year.

Neil, known for his candidness, addressed the media, expressing his satisfaction with the signing. He emphasized that while Bannan's departure from Wednesday was emotional, his focus is now on Millwall's immediate future. Neil stated, 'I'm done talking about Sheffield Wednesday. My focus is on what Barry brings to us from now on.'

The Millwall boss acknowledged the signing's significance, adding, 'It's a great addition of quality and experience, especially for the promotion run-in. We needed that.' However, he also hinted at a potential controversy, suggesting that signing a player of Bannan's age might raise eyebrows in the Championship. But Neil is confident in his decision, valuing Bannan's undeniable second-tier prowess.

Neil further explained, 'While we aim to promote our youth, our current situation demands immediate results. Bannan's experience and skill, especially in set-piece situations, will be invaluable.'

But here's where it gets intriguing: As Millwall looks to the future, Sheffield Wednesday is seeking permission to sign free agent Marvelous Nakamba. Could this be a sign of a new era for both clubs? Only time will tell.

