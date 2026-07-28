Millie David Starts for Red Roses vs Wales: England’s Rugby Six Nations Preview (2026)

The Six Nations women's rugby tournament is set to kick off with England facing Wales, and the Red Roses have a few changes to their lineup. Despite the disruptions, England's strength in depth is expected to prevail against a struggling Wales side.

A Changed Lineup

England's starting XV features a few notable changes. Millie David, a lock, will start in place of Zoe Harrison, with Holly Aitchison returning to the fly-half position. This decision raises an interesting question: Is Aitchison's return a strategic move to capitalize on her skills, or is it a result of the team's current depth issues?

The second row is a concern, with Lilli Ives Campion's knee injury and the pregnancies of Zoe Stratford, Abbie Ward, and Rosie Galligan leaving England with a near fourth-choice combination. Morwenna Talling's leg injury further exacerbates the situation. The inclusion of Abi Burton and Delaney Burns in the back row is a strategic move to address this weakness.

Prop and Flanker Changes

In the props, MacKenzie Carson and Sarah Bern are promoted to the starting lineup, adding experience and strength to the front row. Marlie Packer, a 113-cap flanker, also starts, indicating her importance to the team's strategy.

Strength in Depth

Despite the disruptions, England's strength in depth is a key factor in their success. The team has a solid bench, with players like Powell, Clifford, and Lutui, who can provide impact and support the starting lineup. This depth is crucial when dealing with injuries and player fatigue.

Wales' Struggles

England's opponents, Wales, have finished bottom of the table in the past two Six Nations campaigns. This suggests that Wales is going through a challenging period, and England's depth and experience may be the deciding factors in this match.

Conclusion

The Six Nations tournament is a crucial test for England, and their ability to adapt to changes and maintain depth will be vital. With a strong bench and a strategic starting lineup, England is poised to make a strong showing. However, the team must also be prepared for the challenges that Wales and other opponents may present.

In my opinion, England's decision to start Millie David and promote players like Carson and Bern is a strategic move to address specific weaknesses. The team's strength in depth is a testament to their preparation and coaching, and it will be fascinating to see how they navigate the tournament's challenges.