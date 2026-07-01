Mildred Howard: A Retrospective of Her 50-Year Artistic Journey (2026)

Mildred Howard's art is a reflection of her personal journey and the spaces she has inhabited. Her first retrospective in a major museum, 'Mildred Howard: Poetics of Memory', showcases her 50-year career and the intimate connection between her life and work. The exhibition, held at the Oakland Museum of California, explores Howard's exploration of history, memory, and identity through her unique artistic lens. As an artist, Howard's work is deeply personal, drawing inspiration from her family's history, activism, and the physical spaces she has occupied. Her art, ranging from large-scale installations to delicate glass houses, serves as a vessel for her memories and experiences, making it an essential part of her identity. The retrospective, curated by Carin Adams, delves into Howard's creative process and the interplay between her life and art, offering a comprehensive view of her work and its significance. The exhibition, running until October 2026, is a testament to Howard's enduring impact and her ability to transform personal experiences into powerful artistic expressions.

Mildred Howard: A Retrospective of Her 50-Year Artistic Journey (2026)

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