Milano Cortina 2026: Men’s Hockey Tournament Preview - Canadiens Players to Watch (2026)

Table of Contents
Tournament Schedule Canadiens Players' Matches Don't Miss Out! References

Get ready for some Olympic hockey action! The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games are just around the corner, and the Montreal Canadiens are bringing their top talent to the ice. From February 6 to 22, Milan and Cortina, Italy, will host the highly anticipated men's hockey tournament, and you won't want to miss it. But who will be representing the Canadiens? Well, that's what we're here to tell you.

Oliver Kapanen, Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, and Alexandre Texier will be the Canadiens' ambassadors at the Games. These players will be showcasing their skills and competing against some of the best in the world. Here's a quick breakdown of the tournament and the players' schedules.

Tournament Schedule

The preliminary play will kick things off from February 11 to 15, followed by the qualification playoff round on February 17. The action intensifies with the quarterfinals on February 18, semi-finals on February 20, and the medal rounds on February 21 and 22. The gold and bronze medal games will be a thrilling conclusion to the tournament, with the gold medal game set for 8:10 a.m. on February 22.

This year's Games mark a significant return; it's been 12 years since NHL players could participate. So, get ready for some intense and exciting hockey as these players go head-to-head on the international stage.

Canadiens Players' Matches

  • Oliver Kapanen and Juraj Slafkovsky will face off in their countries' opening game on Wednesday, a match you won't want to miss.
  • Nick Suzuki and Alexandre Texier will go head-to-head on February 15, adding another exciting showdown to the tournament.

Don't Miss Out!

For more details on the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, including the full schedule and team lineups, visit the official website (https://www.olympics.com/en/milano-cortina-2026/schedule/iho). Remember, all times are in Eastern Time (ET).

So, mark your calendars, grab your hockey gear, and get ready for some unforgettable Olympic hockey moments! Who knows, you might just see your favorite Canadiens player take home a medal. Stay tuned, and let the games begin!

