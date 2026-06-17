Milan Fashion Week Street Style: Embracing the Sciura Look (2026)

Milan Fashion Week Street Style Was All About the 'Sciura': A Guide to the Iconic Milanese Look

Milan, the fashion capital, is renowned for its high-end brands like Prada, Gucci, and Bottega Veneta. But the real star of its style scene is the sciura - a well-heeled woman embodying a unique blend of Italian elegance. She's polished, eccentric, and impeccably groomed, favoring precise tailoring, bold jewelry, and playful accessories. Her look is a mix of classic silhouettes with unexpected details, from brooches to colorful coats.

This February, Milan Fashion Week attendees embraced the sciura sensibility, showcasing headscarves, chunky earrings, oversized shades, and playful handbags. Classic shapes in off-kilter colors and patterns were the order of the day.

Let's dive into some of the standout looks, inspired by the sciura-meets-street style scene in Milan. From going green with a Peter Pan collar jacket to mixing bold colors and prints, these looks capture the essence of the iconic Milanese style.

Going Green

A simple leather jacket and jeans get a sciura-fy makeover with a soft green Peter Pan collar, silk headscarf, oversized sunnies, and Gucci loafers.

Not-So-Mellow Yellow

A bold burst of yellow, tempered by soft gray, creates an unexpectedly chic color pairing, as seen on this showgoer in The Row Kai Derby shoes and Laura Lombardi Nuova necklace.

Chin Up

A quirky fur collar and eccentric accessories like Olympia Le-Tan's Lepidoptera embroidered clutch bag and Tory Burch's Moondance earrings transform a classic cardigan and full skirt into a delightful Milanese ensemble.

More Is More

Mixed prints work best when silhouettes stay streamlined. A slim skirt and polo shirt ground the look, while a red beanie adds an unexpected twist, as seen on this showgoer in Church's Shannon Derby shoes and Tom Ford Stacy sunglasses.

On the Grid

A slim-fit knit in a vibrant color tempers the boldness of a printed statement coat. This showgoer chose yellow for visual cohesion, keeping it sensible with sneakers and jeans, and carrying a Métier Twist tote bag and Shashi Bianca earrings.

Red-y or Not

Red, white, and a touch of Bottega Veneta create a Milanese trifecta. Completedworks Splotch earrings and Lié Studio The Nanna ring add a unique twist to this classic color combination.

Mix and Match

A sorbet-hued shirt, printed skirt, and gray leggings may seem like an odd combination, but on a sciura, it's pure magic. Embrace the unexpected and channel your inner Milanese elegance!