Arsenal’s coach Mikel Arteta made a bold decision to grill instead of watching the match that clinched his team’s EPL title, sparking widespread emotional reactions and sparking conversations about leadership and passion. After a tense Bournemouth-Manchester City draw, Arteta left before kick-off due to a mix of emotions—his family urging him to celebrate victory—and instead started cooking in his backyard. He described the moment when he discovered the win as a heartfelt experience, noting how it resonated deeply with his players and supporters. 'My oldest son opened the garden door,' he said, adding, 'he ran towards me, cried, hugged me, and said we’re champions.' Thousands of fans celebrated outside the stadium, and Arteta reflected on the emotional release he felt. 'Everybody’s been just keeping emotions and living those emotions,' he explained, 'but not being able to express them,' which only deepened the joy. As the final round of the Premier League approaches, Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, with a parade set for north London—a celebration of triumph that many now find meaningful beyond mere victory.
Mikel Arteta's Emotional Journey: From Barbecue to Premier League Glory (2026)
References
- https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-05-22/mikel-arteta-barbeqcues-instead-of-watching-title-winning-game/106709784
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