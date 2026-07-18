Mikel Arteta Praises Danny Welbeck's Revival: Can He Make England's World Cup Squad? (2026)

Imagine a player who defies the odds, silences the doubters, and thrives against all expectations. That's Danny Welbeck, the Brighton striker who's currently setting the Premier League alight and earning praise from none other than Mikel Arteta, his former Arsenal captain. But here's where it gets controversial: could Welbeck, at 35, be on the verge of a sensational return to the England squad for the World Cup? And this is the part most people miss: his journey hasn't been without its hurdles, making his current form all the more remarkable.

Welbeck's recent goal-scoring streak, including strikes in his last two appearances, has put him in contention to start against his former club, Arsenal. With 10 Premier League goals this season, he's already matched his best-ever tally, achieved last year. This consistency, coupled with his all-around abilities, has led Arteta to declare, 'He has everything.' As a striker, Welbeck excels at holding up play, making runs in behind the defense, and showcasing his technical prowess. His ability to finish in various ways makes him a top-tier player, according to Arteta.

Here's a bold statement: Welbeck's impact extends far beyond the pitch. Arteta, who played alongside him at Arsenal, highlights his exceptional character and professionalism. 'As a person, top,' Arteta said, praising Welbeck's positive influence in the dressing room, regardless of whether he started or came off the bench. Even during long-term injury spells, Welbeck remained a beacon of positivity, a testament to his mental fortitude.

Brighton clearly recognizes Welbeck's value, rewarding him with a 12-month contract extension this week. His resilience is particularly noteworthy, considering the significant injury problems he faced earlier in his career. This season, however, he's been a mainstay, featuring in 27 of the Seagulls' 28 league matches.

Now, for a thought-provoking question: Is Welbeck's current form a result of his unwavering determination, or is there more to his success? Arteta believes it's a combination of both. 'He had some difficult moments in his career,' Arteta said, 'but he showed his character and went against the odds.' The notion that Welbeck 'cannot do it' has been proven wrong, with the striker arguably performing better than ever.

The prospect of Welbeck rejoining the England squad has sparked debate. With 42 caps to his name, his last appearance for the Three Lions was in 2018. Arteta, for one, would be thrilled to see him return: 'I don't know if he wants to be there, but if he does, I will be very, very happy for him.' As Welbeck continues to shine, the question remains: could this be the fairytale comeback story we've all been waiting for? What do you think – does Welbeck deserve a spot in the England squad? Let us know in the comments!