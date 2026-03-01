Mike Vrabel's Update on Drake Maye's Injury: Will He Play in Super Bowl LX? (2026)

As the New England Patriots gear up for Super Bowl LX, one question looms larger than any other: Can Drake Maye’s shoulder hold up under the pressure? The young quarterback’s health has become the hottest topic in sports circles, leaving fans and analysts alike on the edge of their seats. But here’s where it gets controversial: while the Patriots initially cited both an illness and a right shoulder injury for Maye’s absence from Friday’s practice, head coach Mike Vrabel has since doubled down on the idea that the illness was the primary culprit. Really? Some skeptics are raising eyebrows, wondering if the team is downplaying the severity of the injury to keep their strategy under wraps.

During a Monday interview on WEEI’s Radio Row, Vrabel reiterated his stance, stating, ‘If he were to practice, he would have been limited on Friday. He was not able to practice because of the illness.’ He assured reporters that the team is confident in their preparation and expects all players to be ready by game day. But this is the part most people miss: Vrabel’s careful wording leaves room for interpretation. Is Maye’s shoulder truly a non-issue, or is the team managing expectations to avoid tipping their hand?

Adding fuel to the fire, Maye was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday, and the Patriots labeled him as questionable for Sunday’s showdown against the Seattle Seahawks. This isn’t the first time the team has faced quarterback uncertainty—they recently defeated the Denver Broncos without Bo Nix, proving they can adapt under pressure. But Maye isn’t just any quarterback; if he starts and wins, he’ll become the youngest quarterback in NFL history to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. The stakes couldn’t be higher.

And here’s a thought-provoking question for you: Is Vrabel’s insistence on the illness a strategic move to keep the Seahawks guessing, or is there genuine concern about Maye’s shoulder that the team isn’t fully disclosing? Let’s not forget, the Patriots are no strangers to keeping their cards close to their chest. With a full week left for Maye to prepare, all eyes will be on Santa Clara to see if he takes the field—and if he does, whether his shoulder holds up under the bright lights of the Super Bowl.

What do you think? Is Vrabel telling the whole story, or is there more to Maye’s injury than meets the eye? Sound off in the comments below and let the debate begin!