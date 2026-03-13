Mike Vrabel: Coach of the Year Twice! | NFL Honors 2025 (2026)

The NFL Coach of the Year award is always a hotly contested honor, but this year’s race was particularly fierce, leaving fans and analysts debating who truly deserved the title. And here’s where it gets controversial: Patriots coach Mike Vrabel took home the award for the second time in his career, securing 19 of 50 first-place votes and 302 total points. But was he the most deserving candidate? Let’s dive in.

Vrabel edged out a strong field of contenders, including Jacksonville’s Liam Coen (239 points, 16 first-place votes), Seattle’s Mike Macdonald (191 points, eight first-place votes), Chicago’s Ben Johnson (145 points, one first-place vote), and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan (140 points, six first-place votes). Each of these coaches had remarkable seasons: Coen and Johnson, like Vrabel, orchestrated dramatic turnarounds for their teams, while Macdonald led the Seahawks to the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Shanahan’s 49ers, despite battling a wave of injuries, came within a single game of claiming the top spot, falling only to the Seahawks in Week 18. But here’s the part most people miss: Vrabel’s win wasn’t just about this season’s success—it’s about his ability to consistently deliver results across franchises.

With this win, Vrabel joins an elite group of coaches who have won the award with multiple teams, including legends like Chuck Knox, Bill Parcells, Bruce Arians, Dan Reeves, Don Shula, and George Allen. This achievement underscores his versatility and adaptability as a leader, a trait not every coach can claim.

Vrabel’s journey to this award is particularly noteworthy. The Patriots appointed him as head coach before the 2025 season after a dismal 4-13 record under Jerod Mayo. In his first season at the helm, Vrabel transformed the team, leading them to a 13-4 record and clinching the AFC East title. It’s a turnaround that’s hard to ignore, but it also raises questions: Was this enough to outshine the accomplishments of his peers?

And this is where it gets even more intriguing: Vrabel previously won the award in 2021 while coaching the Titans, making him one of the few coaches to win the honor with two different teams. This consistency in excellence is impressive, but it also sparks debate: Does past success overshadow current achievements? For context, Bill Belichick won the award in 2010, but his legacy didn’t guarantee him a repeat—so why does Vrabel’s history seem to carry more weight?

It’s important to remember that the NFL Honors awards are based solely on regular-season performance, with voting conducted after Week 18. This means postseason success or failures don’t factor into the decision. Still, it’s hard not to wonder: If the playoffs were considered, would the outcome have been different?

Here’s the bold question we’re left with: Did Mike Vrabel truly earn the Coach of the Year title, or did his past accomplishments sway the vote? And more importantly, who do you think deserved it most? Let’s keep the conversation going in the comments—this is one debate that’s far from over.