Mike Trout Returns to Center Field: Angels Outfield Plans for 2024 (2026)

TEMPE, Ariz. — A year after Mike Trout announced a move to right field to ease stress on his body, he now intends to return to center field this season. “I just feel more comfortable out there,” Trout said ahead of the Angels’ first full-squad workout of spring. “I feel like I’m at my best when I’m in center. But if I have to go to the corner, I’ll go to the corner.”

Manager Kurt Suzuki confirmed Trout approached him about moving back to center. The Angels are open to the idea and will give it a trial run, with Trout preparing to work at all three outfield positions during spring training.

“It’s always nice to have some flexibility, but he does prefer center field, and we’re going to take a look,” Suzuki said. “We’ve got spring training to see how he feels out there in center, but that’s the plan right now.”

Trout has spent much of the last four years dealing with injuries. Last year, he moved to right field to reduce strain, appearing in 22 games there before injuring his knee while running the bases. He missed a month and then spent the rest of the season at designated hitter.

Trout reports his knee feels better now. He also noted a winter weight loss of about five or six pounds, which could ease some stress on his body.

He added that right field didn’t feel easier for him.

“Honestly, I felt like when I was in center, it was less on my body,” Trout said. “To be honest, right field felt like I was running a lot. It’s just a preference thing. Talking to other outfielders, they feel the same way sometimes, that center is less on the legs. I just feel more confident in center.”

The center field position demands more ground to cover, while corner outfielders may chase more foul balls. The right fielder also needs to back up plays to first base on balls hit to the left side of the infield.

Trout, 34, isn’t sure how many games he can play in center regularly. “I want to be out there as much as I can,” he said. “We’ve got a good game plan. If I need a day or if I feel something and need to get off my feet a little, I’ll talk to Zuk. We have a good open conversation.”

If Trout can play center consistently, the Angels’ roster gains cohesion.

Jo Adell excels in right field, and newly acquired Josh Lowe has spent most of his big-league career in a corner spot, primarily right field. It remains to be seen whether Palyer Lowe or Adell would shift to left.

Jorge Soler is best suited as a designated hitter; last season he played outfield 40 times due to Trout’s DH stint and suffered multiple injuries.

The Angels could also rely on Bryce Teodosio or non-roster invitee José Siri as backup outfielders. Either could patrol center late in games, allowing Trout to move to a corner.

Yet Trout’s defensive position isn’t the be-all; what he does at the plate matters most.

The Angels lost some power with Taylor Ward’s trade, so Trout’s bat must rebound. A three-time MVP, he owns a career OPS of .976. In 2025, he posted 26 homers with an OPS of .797.

Trout had a midseason slump but finished strong, belting five homers in his last seven games. He credited a mechanical adjustment for the late-season surge and said he refined his swing over the winter.

“Just keeping the same routine,” Trout said. “I’ve been working on it these last few weeks. Had some good talks with the hitting coaches in the offseason. They’re on the same page, and we’re going to build off what I had at the end of last year.”

Trout also expressed disappointment about missing the World Baseball Classic this year. He served as Team USA captain in 2023, and there were conversations about playing again, but insurance issues prevented participation. It’s a problem that has kept several other stars from competing in the WBC.

“It’s disappointing,” Trout said. “I definitely wanted to run it back.”

