Mike Perry Calls Out Conor McGregor: "UFC, Hit Me Up!" (2026)

The Platinum Promise: Why Mike Perry's Eye on McGregor Isn't Just Hype

It’s easy to dismiss Mike Perry’s call-out of Conor McGregor as the usual fight-game bravado. After all, Perry, a fighter who has carved out a reputation for his toughness and willingness to engage, is stepping back into the MMA world after a stint in bare-knuckle boxing. His upcoming bout against Nate Diaz on May 16th, a significant event marking the debut of MVP's MMA promotion and streaming on Netflix, is already a high-profile affair. However, to simply label Perry's ambition as typical noise would be to miss a crucial undercurrent in the fight game: the enduring allure of a marquee matchup and the strategic positioning of fighters.

Personally, I think Perry’s confidence stems from a place of genuine self-belief, honed by his experiences. He’s not just looking for a payday; he’s looking to prove a point and reclaim a spotlight he feels he deserves. "I work really hard, and I'm actually really freaking tough and good and strong, and I'm good at fighting," he stated, and that sentiment rings true. Many fighters emerge from the UFC, find success elsewhere, and then use that momentum to negotiate a return. Perry is clearly playing that game, and playing it well. What makes this particular angle fascinating is his directness; he’s not hinting, he’s stating his intentions with a clear target in mind.

Beyond Diaz: The McGregor Mirage

While the Nate Diaz fight is a significant draw in itself, Perry’s gaze is fixed firmly on a much larger prize: Conor McGregor. This isn't just about adding another name to his record; it's about challenging a legend and, in Perry's eyes, settling a perceived score. "He's always talking shit while I'm out here fighting and working," Perry declared, and this personal antagonism, whether perceived or real, adds a potent narrative layer. From my perspective, this kind of personal narrative is what truly ignites fan interest. It transcends mere athletic competition and taps into a more primal, almost gladiatorial, rivalry.

What many people don't realize is the intricate dance that occurs between fighters, promoters, and the UFC itself. Perry is acutely aware of McGregor's contractual situation – his reported two fights remaining on his UFC deal. He understands that McGregor is unlikely to become a free agent anytime soon, and that the UFC will do everything in their power to keep their biggest star within their ecosystem. "I don't think UFC is letting go of those two Conor McGregor fights," he explained, and this is a shrewd observation. The UFC likely views those remaining fights as golden tickets, to be deployed strategically for maximum financial and promotional impact, perhaps even tied to lucrative broadcasting deals like the rumored Paramount deal.

The Strategic Play: Why the UFC Lights Beckon

Perry's vision of facing McGregor under the "UFC lights" rather than on a Netflix stream for a rival promotion is telling. It signals an understanding of the established power structures in MMA. While Netflix offers a massive platform, the UFC still holds the keys to the kingdom for its marquee talent. Perry isn't just seeking a fight; he's seeking the right fight, in the right place, with the right stakes. "The Irish fan base, the European fan base, they really show up for McGregor, and I would love for all those people to see me beat him," he expressed. This desire to capture that global audience, to be part of a spectacle that resonates beyond the immediate fight, is a hallmark of a fighter with championship aspirations, or at least, the ambition to be part of championship-level events.

If you take a step back and think about it, Perry's strategy is a masterclass in self-promotion and market awareness. He’s not just waiting for opportunities; he’s actively creating them through bold declarations and a clear understanding of the landscape. The fact that he's willing to move up to welterweight (170 lbs) for a potential clash with McGregor further underscores his commitment. This isn't just a shot in the dark; it's a calculated move by a fighter who believes he has the tools and the temperament to disrupt the established order. The question now isn't if Perry wants the McGregor fight, but rather, how long can the UFC ignore a fighter so vocally and strategically positioning himself for a superfight?