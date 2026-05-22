Mike Myers Honors Eddie Murphy as Shrek at AFI Awards! Shrek 5 & Donkey Movie Updates (2026)

Mike Myers, the actor and comedian, made a memorable appearance at the AFI Life Achievement Award tribute honoring his friend and colleague, Eddie Murphy. Myers, known for his roles in the Shrek franchise, paid tribute to Murphy's iconic career with a unique twist: he presented the award dressed as Shrek, complete with green makeup and a playful Donkey accent. This lighthearted and creative approach to the ceremony showcased the deep respect and friendship between the two actors.

Myers' speech was filled with praise for Murphy's work, highlighting the impact of Murphy's character, Donkey, in the Shrek series. He described Donkey as a 'masterpiece' and a 'tour de force', emphasizing the character's lovable, hilarious, and vulnerable qualities. Myers also expressed his honor in working with Murphy, drawing a parallel to the legendary actors he had never had the opportunity to collaborate with, such as Charlie Chaplin and Alec Guinness. This comparison added a layer of depth to the tribute, suggesting that Murphy's talent and impact on the industry are of the highest caliber.

The article also mentions the upcoming Shrek 5, a sequel that will feature the voices of Myers, Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. The film will explore the continued adventures of Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona, with new characters joining the cast, including Zendaya and Skyler Gisondo. Additionally, Murphy revealed plans for a Donkey spinoff movie, further expanding the Shrek universe. This expansion of the franchise demonstrates the enduring popularity of the characters and the potential for future storytelling.

The tribute and the upcoming projects serve as a reminder of the lasting impact of Eddie Murphy's career. From his early days on Saturday Night Live to his iconic roles in 48 Hrs., Trading Places, and Coming to America, Murphy has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Myers' tribute, with its creative and heartfelt approach, highlights the deep connection between the two actors and the enduring legacy of Murphy's work. As the Shrek franchise continues to grow, fans can look forward to more memorable performances and the continued success of these beloved characters.