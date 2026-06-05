Huckabee's controversial remarks about Israel's biblical land rights have sparked a heated debate, with Arab and Islamic nations joining forces to denounce his statements as 'dangerous'. The former Baptist minister and vocal supporter of Israel made headlines when he suggested on Tucker Carlson's podcast that Israel has a divine claim to a vast region of the Middle East, including territories between the Nile River and the Euphrates. While initially stating that 'it would be fine if they took it all', Huckabee later backtracked, claiming it was an exaggerated statement. However, the backlash intensified as over a dozen Arab and Islamic governments, along with regional organizations, issued a joint condemnation, labeling his comments as 'inflammatory' and in violation of international law. The statement, supported by the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, and others, emphasized the comments' potential to undermine peace efforts and political resolutions in the region. This controversy highlights the sensitive nature of land claims in the Middle East and the potential for diplomatic tensions, as Huckabee's remarks echo historical debates and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Mike Huckabee's Controversial Israel Land Claims: Arab World Reacts (2026)
References
- https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/feb/22/mike-huckabee-israel-comments-condemned-arab-muslim-countries
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