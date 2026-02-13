Mike Ford OUT! Shock Departure from Oldham Rugby League (2026)

A Shocking Departure: Mike Ford's Sudden Exit from Oldham Rugby League Football Club

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the rugby league community, Mike Ford, the Director of Rugby at Oldham, has announced his immediate departure from the club. Ford's decision, which he attributes to the club's direction, has sparked curiosity and controversy.

But here's where it gets intriguing: Ford's exit comes amidst a public dispute with Oldham Athletic, the local football club, over the use of Boundary Park. With the club chairman banned from the ground, the situation adds an extra layer of complexity to Ford's reasoning.

And this is the part most people miss: Ford's resignation follows closely on the heels of his team's defeat to London Broncos. Could this loss have been the final straw?

In a statement, Ford expressed his pride in the club's achievements over the past three years, including the development of a youth pathway and a women's team. He emphasized the club's rebirth and the progress made towards bringing rugby league back to Oldham.

However, Ford's conviction that the club was on the right track contrasts with his decision to step down. He cites the club's direction as the reason for his departure, leaving many wondering about the specific factors that led to this controversial move.

"This is not a decision I have taken lightly," Ford stated. He thanked the players, staff, and supporters for their dedication and support, but made it clear that he could no longer be a part of the club's future direction.

Ford's resignation is not an isolated incident. The Roughyeds have seen several off-field changes in recent months, including the departure of head coach Sean Long. Alan Kilshaw has joined the coaching ranks, but as an assistant, which raises questions about the club's future coaching structure.

So, what does this mean for Oldham Rugby League Football Club? Will they be able to maintain their momentum and achieve their goals without Ford's leadership? And what impact will this have on the club's relationship with the local community?

These are the questions that rugby league enthusiasts and fans of Oldham are asking. What are your thoughts? Do you think Ford made the right decision? Share your opinions and let's discuss the future of Oldham Rugby League Football Club!