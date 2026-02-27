Mikaël Kingsbury: Canada's Golden Hero at Milano Cortina 2026 (2026)

Mikaël Kingsbury, a freestyle skier from Canada, made history at the Milano Cortina Olympic Games, securing the nation's first gold medal in the men's dual moguls final. This victory marked a significant achievement, as Kingsbury became the only male freestyle skier in history to own five Olympic medals. The dual moguls event, a new addition to the Winter Games, showcased Kingsbury's exceptional skills, as he dominated the competition, winning against Ikuma Horishima of Japan for the gold and Matt Graham of Australia for the bronze. This was Kingsbury's second medal of the Games, having previously won silver in the moguls event. The 33-year-old's success extends his record as the most decorated male freestyle skier in Olympic history. The event's unique format, where speed, mogul handling, and aerial maneuvers are all judged, made Kingsbury's victory all the more impressive. His journey to the top began with a strong performance in the early rounds, defeating Matyas Kroupa of Czechia and Pavel Kolmakov of Kazakhstan. Kingsbury's dominance continued in the semifinals, where he secured a medal by defeating Takuya Shimakawa of Japan. This gold medal is a testament to Kingsbury's talent and dedication, solidifying his legacy in the world of freestyle skiing.

