Mika Zibanejad Reflects on Olympic Heartbreak: 'Still Not Over It' (2026)

Mika Zibanejad, the Swedish ice hockey star, is grappling with a bittersweet Olympic experience. While his New York Rangers teammates, J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck, revel in their gold medal triumph with Team USA, Zibanejad is left with a lingering sense of 'what could have been'.

The Rangers' return to practice in Tarrytown was a stark contrast in emotions. Zibanejad, still reeling from Sweden's crushing loss to the USA in the quarterfinals, expressed his mixed feelings: "It's tough. I'm not over it." But here's where it gets personal: he scored a crucial goal against the Americans, only to be eliminated by Quinn Hughes, brother of the hero of Team USA's gold medal win, Jack Hughes.

And this is the part most people miss: Zibanejad's conflicted emotions are understandable. On one hand, he's genuinely happy for his teammates' success, but on the other, he can't help but wonder what might have been had Sweden advanced. He admits to feeling a bit jealous, knowing that his team had the potential to go all the way.

But the controversy lies in the Rangers' own struggles this season. With the worst record in the Eastern Conference and key trades looming, the team's future is uncertain. Zibanejad, reflecting on the Olympic experience, notes the heightened intensity and importance of each game. But will this translate to the Rangers' performance post-Olympics? Only time will tell.

Zibanejad, a 32-year-old veteran, cherished his first Olympic journey, despite the outcome. He and his wife even attended a Serie A soccer match in Italy for Valentine's Day. He acknowledges the honor of representing his country and the unique emotions that come with Olympic competition.

As the dust settles, Zibanejad's words resonate: "It's been 12 years since NHL players had this opportunity... I'm proud to have played and represented my country." His experience sparks a debate: How do athletes reconcile personal disappointment with the joy of their teammates' success? Is it possible to feel both pride and envy simultaneously? Share your thoughts below, and let's explore the complex emotions of elite sports.