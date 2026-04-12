Miguel Andujar Signs $4 Million Deal with San Diego Padres: A Look at the Contract Details (2026)

Get ready for some baseball talk, folks! The recent signing of Miguel Andujar by the San Diego Padres has sparked excitement and intrigue among fans and analysts alike.

Andujar, a versatile outfielder and third baseman, has finalized a one-year deal worth $4 million with the Padres. But here's the twist: this contract includes a potential bonus of $2.2 million, making it a lucrative opportunity for the player.

The contract details are quite intriguing. Andujar will earn a base salary of $1.5 million, but the real money lies in the mutual option for 2027, which could bring him an additional $8 million. However, there's a catch - the buyout for this option is set at $2.5 million.

And here's where it gets controversial... The buyout amount can increase based on Andujar's performance at the plate. For every 50 plate appearances, he stands to gain an extra $200,000, with the potential for a significant boost if he reaches 600 appearances.

Andujar, who celebrated his 30th birthday on March 2nd, had a solid season last year, batting .318 with 10 home runs and 44 RBIs for the Athletics and Cincinnati. His career batting average stands at a respectable .282, with 53 homers and 223 RBIs across nine seasons in the majors.

One of his standout seasons was in 2018, when he hit .297 with 27 homers and 92 RBIs, finishing just behind Shohei Ohtani in the AL Rookie of the Year voting.

So, what do you think, baseball enthusiasts? Is Andujar's contract a smart move for the Padres? And this is the part most people miss - how will his performance this season impact the team's future decisions? Feel free to share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!