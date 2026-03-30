Midlands M6 Speed Limit Fines: What Motorists Need to Know in 2026 (2026)

Motorists, beware! You might be fined for driving too slow on the M6 in the West Midlands, UK. But here's the twist: it's not just about going under 70mph.

Thousands of drivers have been penalized in recent years for failing to comply with temporary lower speed limits on this motorway. These limits are enforced by variable speed cameras, which are no joke. They can catch you if you ignore the reduced speed displayed on overhead gantries, which could be as low as 40, 50, or 60mph.

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And this is the part most people miss: you're not just breaking the law if you drive at 65mph when the sign says 60. You could be fined for doing 45mph if the variable speed limit is 40mph. It's a strict system designed to manage congestion and hazards, but it's also a potential trap for the unaware.

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The RAC, a leading motorists' organization, explains that these cameras are similar to average speed cameras but are used strategically during congestion or adverse conditions. While they may not be operational 24/7, they are a powerful tool to regulate traffic flow.

So, drivers, take note! While the national motorway speed limit is 70mph, it's crucial to keep an eye on those digital signs. They might just save you from an unexpected fine. But is this system fair? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Midlands M6 Speed Limit Fines: What Motorists Need to Know in 2026 (2026)

References

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