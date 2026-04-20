Middlesbrough Injury Update: Riley McGree Returns Ahead of Preston North End Clash | Boro News (2026)

The Boro's injury woes might soon be over! 🩺

Middlesbrough manager Kim Hellberg has some encouraging news for fans ahead of the Preston North End clash. Several players who have been on the injury list are making progress and could be in contention for a return to the squad this weekend.

🤕 Darragh Lenihan, George Edmundson, and Alex Bangura are still out for the long haul, but there's positive news for Callum Brittain, Riley McGree, David Strelec, and Kaly Sene, who are all nearing a comeback.

Hellberg, known for his secrecy regarding team news, provided a rare update on McGree, stating, "Riley McGree is one who is back." However, he remained cautious about their readiness for a starting role.

🗣️ "There will be some players back, which is good. But I don't know if anyone is ready to start. If not this week, they'll be back the next, so it's a positive outlook."

The Boro's recent trip to Stoke City ended in a comeback victory, thanks to some impressive saves from Sol Brynn, who initially conceded an easy goal. Hellberg praised Brynn's resilience, saying, "He responded really well during the game, showing great character."

But here's where it gets controversial: Was Brynn's initial mistake a cause for concern, or just a rare slip-up? Should he be praised for his overall performance or scrutinized for the error? 🧐

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