Middle East Oil Producers: Resuming Hormuz Oil Exports After Ceasefire? (2026)

The Gulf's tentative steps towards resuming oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz are a significant development, but the situation remains complex and fraught with uncertainty. As the region's major oil producers, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq, ask their Asian customers to submit cargo loading nominations, it's a clear signal of their intention to resume exports. However, the reality on the ground is far from straightforward.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for Iraqi and Kuwaiti oil, as well as a significant portion of Saudi Arabia's oil, remains tightly controlled by Iran, despite the ceasefire. The maritime intelligence firm Windward's statement highlights the ongoing restrictions and the lack of open commercial navigation, indicating that the Strait of Hormuz is still a highly regulated and controlled passage.

This situation has led to a strategic shift by Saudi Arabia, which has been boosting its exports from Yanbu on the Red Sea, a port that doesn't require transit through the Strait of Hormuz. This move is a temporary solution, as Saudi Arabia cannot fully compensate for the loss of supply it was shipping through the Strait of Hormuz before the war. The oil giant Aramco has also asked customers to submit loading nominations for May, with some cargoes needing to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The situation is further complicated by the lack of clarity on how, when, and if passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be granted. Despite some traders and refiners booking tankers to travel to the Middle East, the shipping industry remains on high alert. The control of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran and the ongoing tensions between the Gulf states and Iran create a volatile environment, making the resumption of oil flows a challenging and uncertain prospect.

This development raises important questions about the future of oil exports from the Middle East and the role of the Strait of Hormuz in global energy markets. The Gulf's tentative steps towards resuming oil flows are a significant development, but the situation remains complex and fraught with uncertainty, leaving the region's oil industry in a state of flux.