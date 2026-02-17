Micron Chip Fabs Lawsuit: Environmental Concerns & Local Impact Explained (2026)

A last-minute lawsuit has been filed to potentially halt Micron's ambitious chip fab project in Central New York, citing environmental concerns. The lawsuit, brought by a national advocacy group and local residents, argues that the environmental review process was inadequate, despite the project's potential to create thousands of jobs and a substantial economic impact. The lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Albany, highlights specific objections, including Micron's expected emissions of PFAS and other 'forever chemicals', greenhouse gas emissions, and the destruction of wetlands. The advocacy group, Jobs to Move America, has been working with local labor advocates to negotiate firm commitments from Micron to hire local workers, which the lawsuit claims have not been met. The Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency, which approved the project in November, acknowledged the project's irreversible environmental impacts but maintained that the company's plan minimizes adverse effects. The lawsuit seeks to nullify the environmental impact statement and reopen the review process, which could potentially halt construction and delay the project's timeline. The lawsuit has been filed just hours after the groundbreaking ceremony, which was attended by high-profile officials, including the Governor and a Trump cabinet official. The project, which has undergone a two-year, 20,000-page environmental review, is expected to create 9,000 direct jobs and 40,000 spinoff jobs. Micron's investment is estimated at $100 billion, with potential taxpayer subsidies of $20 billion. The company plans to build four chipmaking factories by 2041, with the first two fabs receiving public funding. The lawsuit has sparked debate, with some arguing for environmental protection and others emphasizing the economic benefits of the project. The outcome of the lawsuit could significantly impact the future of Micron's chip fab project in Central New York.