Microbes Mining Metals in Space: How Fungi Extract Palladium on the ISS (2026)

Microbes Harvest Metals From Meteorites Aboard The International Space Station: A Revolutionary Discovery

The vast expanse of space beckons humanity, and with it, the tantalizing prospect of deep space exploration. But as we venture forth, we must consider the unassuming companions that could accompany us: microbes. These microscopic organisms, ubiquitous in our environment and our bodies, are not merely passive passengers but potential allies in our quest for the stars.

The significance of understanding microbial behavior in space cannot be overstated. Microbes, such as bacteria and fungi, have the remarkable ability to extract essential minerals from rocks, offering a sustainable solution to the challenge of transporting resources from Earth. This discovery, made through a groundbreaking collaboration between researchers from Cornell and the University of Edinburgh, has opened a new frontier in our understanding of space exploration.

In a groundbreaking experiment conducted aboard the International Space Station, scientists delved into the intricate relationship between microbes and meteorites. The study, published in npj Microgravity, revealed that fungi, in particular, excel at extracting the valuable metal palladium from meteorites. Interestingly, the removal of these fungi had a detrimental effect on the nonbiological leaching process in microgravity, highlighting their crucial role in this process.

The BioAsteroid project, led by Professor Charles Cockell of the University of Edinburgh, further explored the potential of bacteria and fungi in extracting elements from asteroidal material. The project's findings underscore the importance of understanding microbial interactions with rocks in microgravity, a critical aspect of space exploration.

Rosa Santomartino, an assistant professor of biological and environmental engineering, and Alessandro Stirpe, a research associate in microbiology, played pivotal roles in this research. They conducted an experiment on the International Space Station, utilizing bacterium Sphingomonas desiccabilis and fungus Penicillium simplicissimum to investigate the extraction of various elements from L-chondrite asteroidal material. Santomartino emphasized the novelty of this experiment, stating, 'This is probably the first experiment of its kind on the International Space Station on meteorite.'

The researchers also conducted a metabolomic analysis, examining the biomolecules contained in the liquid culture samples. This analysis revealed distinct changes in microbial metabolism in space, particularly for the fungus, which increased its production of carboxylic acids and enhanced the release of palladium, platinum, and other elements. Interestingly, nonbiological leaching, a process without microbes, was less effective in microgravity compared to Earth, while microbes maintained consistent results in both settings.

Santomartino explained, 'In these cases, the microbe doesn’t improve the extraction itself, but it’s kind of keeping the extraction at a steady level, regardless of the gravity condition.' This finding highlights the complexity of microbial behavior in space and the need for further exploration.

The implications of this research extend beyond space exploration. The efficient biomining of resource-limited environments or mine waste and the development of sustainable biotechnologies for a circular economy are potential terrestrial applications. However, Santomartino acknowledges the complexity of the task, stating, 'Depending on the microbial species, depending on the space conditions, depending on the method that researchers are using, everything changes.'

The research was supported by various organizations, including the United Kingdom Science and Technology Facilities Council, the Leverhulme Trust, the University of Edinburgh School of Physics and Astronomy, and Edinburgh-Rice Strategic Collaboration Awards. This collaborative effort has paved the way for a deeper understanding of microbial behavior in space and its potential applications, marking a significant step forward in our exploration of the cosmos.