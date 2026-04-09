Michigan's Transfer Portal Move: Aisea Moa Joins the Wolverines (2026)

In a stunning move that's sure to fuel the already fiery Michigan-Michigan State rivalry, the Wolverines have snagged a linebacker directly from the Spartans' roster! Get ready for some serious on-field intensity.

Just days after Michigan State welcomed Fred Moore, the University of Michigan retaliated in a big way. Aisea Moa, a linebacker who previously played for Michigan State, has officially committed to the Wolverines for the 2026 season. This is a significant pickup for Michigan, bolstering their defensive lineup with experienced talent. But here's where it gets controversial... taking a player directly from your biggest rival? That's a bold statement.

The announcement came via On3 on Saturday and was quickly confirmed by Moa himself on social media. You can see the excitement in his post! This move adds another layer to an already intense rivalry, and fans on both sides are sure to have strong opinions.

Adding to the family affair, Aisea's younger brother, Salesi Moa, a highly-regarded two-way player from high school, committed to Michigan just the night before. Imagine the dynamic of having both brothers on the same team, especially after Aisea's stint with their rival! It's a compelling storyline to watch unfold.

So, what kind of player is Michigan getting in Aisea Moa? Listed at 6'2" and 235 pounds, Moa brings a wealth of experience to the Wolverines. He's appeared in 24 collegiate games throughout his career. While seven of those games were with Michigan State (after transferring there ahead of the 2025 season, where he recorded five tackles), he spent the previous three seasons at BYU. And this is the part most people miss... his time at BYU was crucial in his development.

At BYU, he served as a reserve linebacker and contributed on special teams in 2024, racking up 16 tackles. His standout performance came against Kansas State that year, where he tallied four tackles and forced a fumble. That kind of playmaking ability is exactly what Michigan needs to shore up their defense.

To further extend his eligibility, Moa strategically appeared in only three games in 2023 and two in 2022, preserving his redshirt status and ensuring he'd be ready to contribute in 2026. This shows a maturity and understanding of the college football landscape that's valuable in a transfer player.

A native of North Ogden, Utah, Moa was a highly-rated four-star recruit coming out of Weber High School. During his senior year in 2021, he amassed an impressive 73 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and two interceptions, helping his team reach the state semifinals. This demonstrates his proven track record of high performance.

Moa is now the third transfer linebacker to join Michigan this portal cycle, following BYU's Max Alford and Western Illinois' Christian Pierce. This influx of talent is crucial, considering the Wolverines lost significant experience at the linebacker position during the offseason. Starters Jaishawn Barham and Jimmy Rolder declared for the NFL draft, Ernest Hausmann exhausted his eligibility, and top reserve Cole Sullivan transferred to Oklahoma. Replacing that level of talent is no easy feat, but these transfer additions are a step in the right direction.

This move raises some interesting questions. Was Moa unhappy at Michigan State? Did Michigan actively pursue him, or did he reach out to them? Regardless, the Wolverines have made a statement, and all eyes will be on Moa as he transitions from Spartan to Wolverine. What do you think about this transfer? Is it a brilliant strategic move by Michigan, or does it further escalate an already heated rivalry to an unnecessary level? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!