Michigan's Shortest Sturgeon Fishing Season: A Perfect Day on Black Lake (2026)

In a remarkable twist, Michigan's shortest fishing season, lasting under an hour, was deemed 'perfect' by an angler this year. This unique event, which saw only six successful catches out of 679 registered anglers, has sparked curiosity and controversy.

Jay Woiderski, president of the Black Lake Chapter of Sturgeon for Tomorrow, described it as 'the perfect day,' despite the slow pace of fish coming in compared to previous years. The strict limit on sturgeon catches, set by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, ensures a sustainable approach to fishing.

Lake sturgeon, often referred to as 'dinosaur fish,' are an ancient species, capable of reaching 300 pounds and living up to 150 years. However, their population in the Great Lakes has dwindled to an estimated 1% of historic levels. The logging era of the Gilded Age and overfishing have contributed to their decline, with their spawning grounds being destroyed and their movement restricted by dams.

The story of Black Lake sturgeon is one of resilience and community effort. In 1999, the DNR considered banning sturgeon fishing altogether due to a survey revealing only around 500 adult sturgeon remained. Local residents, passionate about preserving this tradition, formed Sturgeon for Tomorrow and collaborated with tribal governments, Michigan State University, and the DNR to revive the species.

One of their key strategies is guarding the Black River during the spring to prevent poaching. Their efforts have paid off, with the adult sturgeon population in Black Lake now estimated at 1,200.

A significant milestone was reached when fisheries workers from MSU and the DNR discovered a female sturgeon in the Upper Black River. This sturgeon, raised in a hatchery and released into the system, was found with eggs, indicating successful reproduction.

Scott Colborne, MSU assistant fisheries and wildlife professor, described this as a 'great milestone.' It signifies the success of the rearing facility, a collaborative effort between MSU and the DNR.

Anglers participating in the Black Lake sturgeon fishing season have strict rules to follow. They must immediately report any sturgeon catch to the DNR, display bright red flags on their ice shanties if they've caught a fish, and register each harvested fish.

The 2024 Black Lake sturgeon season was canceled due to warm weather and poor ice conditions, a first for this unique fishing tradition.

This story raises questions about the balance between conservation and tradition. How can we ensure sustainable fishing practices while preserving cultural heritage? What are your thoughts on this delicate balance? Feel free to share your opinions in the comments!