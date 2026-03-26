Michigan GM Target: Notre Dame’s Longtime Personnel Powerhouse Could Return to College Football (2026)

Hold onto your helmets, college football fans, because a major shake-up is brewing in Ann Arbor. The University of Michigan is reportedly eyeing Dave Peloquin, a legendary figure in college football personnel, to take the reins as their new general manager. But here's where it gets intriguing: Peloquin isn't just any administrator—he's a behind-the-scenes architect who's weathered coaching storms at Notre Dame for over two decades, a rarity in a world where personnel executives often exit stage left with each new head coach.

Peloquin’s resume reads like a who’s who of college football success. He’s been the steady hand guiding Notre Dame’s personnel decisions through five head coaching changes, from Bob Davie to Marcus Freeman. Along the way, he’s turned down offers from Power Conference heavyweights in the Big Ten and SEC, proving his loyalty and value are as rare as a shutout in a rivalry game. His work helped build Fighting Irish rosters that contended for national championships and College Football Playoff berths in 2012, 2018, 2020, and 2024.

But what makes Peloquin’s potential move to Michigan even more fascinating is his recent detour into the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. After spending the past year leading the collegiate NIL division at Athletes First, one of the industry’s most powerful agencies, Peloquin brings a unique perspective to the table. He’s seen the NIL revolution from both sides—the collegiate and the professional—giving him insights that could be a game-changer for Michigan’s program.

And this is the part most people miss: Peloquin already has deep-rooted connections to Michigan’s new staff. He and Wolverines running backs coach Tony Alford were a dynamic duo at Notre Dame, where Alford was a recruiting powerhouse and Peloquin directed player personnel—long before the term “collegiate general manager” even existed. Peloquin also played a key role in recruiting Tyler Stockton, now Michigan’s safeties coach, from The Hun School in New Jersey. Stockton, a Broyles Award nominee and AFCA 35-under-35 honoree, is another piece of the puzzle that ties Peloquin to Michigan’s vision.

Defensive line coach Larry Black? Yep, Peloquin worked with him too, during their shared season at Notre Dame in 2018. These connections aren’t just coincidences—they’re a testament to Peloquin’s ability to build and maintain relationships that span programs and decades.

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Michigan’s decision to clean house in its personnel department earlier this week, parting ways with former GM Sean Magee and others, signals a bold new direction. With the recent hiring of Kyle Whittingham, a coaching legend who spent two decades setting records at Utah, the Wolverines are clearly aiming for a top-to-bottom transformation. Whittingham’s arrival follows the controversial dismissal of Sherrone Moore, whose felony arrest in early December left the program in turmoil.

But here’s the controversial question: Can Peloquin’s old-school personnel expertise mesh with the new-age NIL landscape? Some argue that the NIL era demands a different kind of leadership, one that prioritizes branding and marketing over traditional player development. Others believe Peloquin’s experience on both sides of the aisle makes him the perfect candidate to navigate this uncharted territory.

What do you think? Is Peloquin the missing piece Michigan needs to reclaim its place among college football’s elite? Or is the NIL era too complex for even a veteran like him to master? Let us know in the comments—this is one debate you won’t want to miss.