Michigan Football: Spring Stars on Offense - Who Impressed? (2026)

Let's dive into the world of Michigan football and explore some of the standout performers during their spring practices. This article will take a deep dive into the players who have made significant strides, offering an insightful and opinionated analysis of their progress and potential impact.

Rising Stars on the Offensive Side

The Michigan Wolverines are gearing up for an exciting season, and their spring practices have provided a glimpse into the future. With a new coaching staff and a talented group of newcomers, the competition for starting roles is fierce. So, who has caught the eye of the coaching staff and impressed during these crucial spring sessions?

Quarterback: Tommy Carr - A Natural Leader

One player who has undoubtedly risen to the occasion is quarterback Tommy Carr. Coach Kyle Whittingham's praise for Carr is glowing, highlighting his pocket presence, escapability, and leadership qualities. Carr's dedication to his craft is evident, as he's often found in the film room late at night, immersing himself in self-improvement.

In the spring game, Carr's stats speak for themselves: 21 completions out of 30 attempts, 143 passing yards, and an impressive 59 rushing yards. His ability to extend plays and keep his eyes downfield is a testament to his talent. Personally, I think Carr's work ethic and natural leadership skills position him as a strong contender for the starting role, and his performance this spring has certainly raised expectations.

Running Back: Savion Hiter - Power and Agility Combined

Savion Hiter, the highly touted running back, has lived up to the hype. With a powerful running style and impressive agility, Hiter has shown he's a force to be reckoned with. His addition of 20 pounds to his frame has only enhanced his physicality, and his commitment to learning blitz pickups is a sign of his maturity and work ethic.

Hiter's performance in the spring game, while not eye-catching on paper, demonstrated his ability to balance and navigate through the Wolverines' tough defense. Michigan's coaching staff is extremely confident in Hiter's ability to make an impact this fall, and he's expected to be one of the most influential freshmen in the country.

Wide Receiver: Salesi Moa - A Diamond in the Rough

Salesi Moa, a 6-foot-2 receiver, has impressed with his ball skills and hands. Despite being recruited by top schools for his defensive abilities, Moa has shown he can be a valuable asset on the offensive side. His four catches for 26 yards in the spring game, including a one-handed grab, showcase his potential.

What makes Moa's rise particularly fascinating is his ability to adjust to the Big Ten level. Transitioning from high school to college football is a challenging task, especially at receiver, but Moa's talent and work ethic make him a promising prospect. The Wolverines are optimistic that Moa can become a reliable third receiver and a key playmaker early on.

Tight End: Eli Owens - A Pass-Catching Fullback

Eli Owens, a former three-star prospect, has modeled his game after Max Bredeson, a Michigan legend. Owens even took Bredeson's iconic No. 44 this spring, embracing the legacy. In the spring game, Owens led all receivers with four catches for 28 yards, showcasing his ability as a downfield option.

In Jason Beck's new offensive scheme, Owens' pass-catching skills could be a valuable asset. His rapport with the offense is already evident, and he has the potential to carve out a role in the tight end rotation as a redshirt freshman.

Offensive Line: Marky Walbridge - A Future Starter?

Marky Walbridge, a four-star prospect, has made significant strides this spring. His athletic ability and quickness have impressed the coaching staff, and he's already started at right tackle in the annual spring game. While he may need to add some weight to compete for a starting job, the Wolverines believe they've found a multi-year starter in Walbridge.

Assistant coach Mike Lynch's praise for Walbridge's athleticism and work ethic is a testament to his potential. With a crowded and young tackle room, Walbridge's rise this spring is a sign of his talent and determination.

Deeper Analysis and Implications

The spring practices have provided an exciting glimpse into the future of Michigan football. These risers have not only impressed with their individual performances but have also shown the potential for a strong and competitive team. The development of these players bodes well for the Wolverines' offensive capabilities, and their progress will be crucial in determining the team's success this fall.

As we look ahead to the summer workouts and fall camp, it will be fascinating to see how these risers continue to develop and whether they can maintain their momentum. The competition for starting roles is fierce, and these players have set themselves up well for the battles ahead.

In conclusion, Michigan's spring practices have unveiled a group of talented and dedicated players who are poised to make an impact. With a mix of leadership, skill, and raw talent, these risers have the potential to shape the Wolverines' offensive future. It's an exciting time for Michigan football, and these players will undoubtedly be key figures in the team's journey.