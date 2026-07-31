Michigan Football's Run Game Evolution: A New Era Begins (2026)

Michigan Football's Run Game: A Look Ahead to 2026

The Wolverines have long been known for their strong rushing attack, and in 2026, they are poised to make a return to the glory days of the 2010s Ohio State teams. With a new offensive philosophy and a talented backfield, Michigan is set to dominate the gridiron once again.

In my opinion, the key to Michigan's success will be their ability to adapt to a new offensive scheme. Under Kyle Whittingham and Jason Beck, the Wolverines will likely embrace spread formations, which will open up new opportunities for their running backs. Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter, both physical and fast, are set to share the workload, with Marshall's straight-line speed and Hiter's lateral agility making them a dynamic duo.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential for these running backs to shine in a new system. With lighter boxes and more space to work with, Marshall and Hiter can exploit the middle of the field and create big plays. Marshall's ability to chip in on passing downs will also be a valuable asset, adding another dimension to the offense.

However, the real story here is the quarterback run game. Bryce Underwood, a dual-threat quarterback, has the potential to be a game-changer. His size, speed, and elusiveness make him a threat in the open field, and with a more intentional effort to utilize his running abilities, he can become a key part of the offense. This will not only help Underwood as a passer but also force defenses to use additional spies, opening up opportunities for other receivers.

One thing that immediately stands out is the need for Michigan to make sweeping changes to their offensive philosophy. While the ability to run the ball won't be a question mark, the way they go about it will be different. With a new brain trust pulling the strings, the Wolverines are set to embrace a more dynamic and explosive style of play, hoping to score with some of the best offenses in the country.

In my view, this is a recipe for success. By embracing a new offensive scheme and utilizing their talented backfield, Michigan is poised to make a return to the glory days of the 2010s Ohio State teams. With a focus on spreading the field and exploiting the middle, the Wolverines are set to dominate the gridiron and light up the scoreboard.

What many people don't realize is that this is not just about running the ball; it's about creating a more dynamic and unpredictable offense. By embracing a new style of play, Michigan is setting itself up for success in 2026 and beyond. If you take a step back and think about it, this is a big deal for the program, and it's exciting to see what the future holds.