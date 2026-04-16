Michigan Basketball's Big Win: 4 Key Insights from the Spartans' Downfall (2026)

4 Takeaways from Michigan's Dominant Win Over Michigan State

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines delivered a stunning performance, upending No. 7 Michigan State Spartans 83-71 at Breslin Center, on Tom Izzo's 71st birthday. This victory marked a significant moment, as Michigan hadn't won in East Lansing since 2018, and Dusty May had never beaten Michigan State in his previous attempts. The Spartans, boasting a 19-2 record and a recent win at Rutgers, entered the game with a formidable 9-1 record in the Big Ten, making them a strong contender for conference supremacy.

Michigan's triumph was a testament to their resilience and strategic prowess. Here's a breakdown of the key takeaways from this thrilling encounter.

Lendeborg's Stellar Performance

Yaxel Lendeborg emerged as the star of the game, showcasing his versatility and impact. He led the Wolverines with 12 points in the first half, displaying exceptional defense and forcing a steal early in the second half, which he converted into a powerful dunk. Lendeborg's offensive prowess was evident as he dominated the offensive glass, securing extra possessions for Michigan. He finished with an impressive 26 points, solidifying his status as a pivotal player for the team.

Michigan's Defensive Mastery

The Wolverines' defense was a force to be reckoned with, outshining the Spartans' renowned defensive execution. Michigan held the Spartans to a mere 27% shooting percentage in the first half, forcing tough passes and causing 11 turnovers. This defensive prowess set the tone for the game and contributed to Michigan's early lead.

Second-Half Spartans' Surge

Despite Michigan's commanding lead, the Spartans mounted a strong comeback in the second half. They went on a 9-0 run, making five of their first nine shots. However, Michigan's resilience and clutch performances kept them ahead. Free throws from Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr., and a crucial Will Tschetter three-pointer helped Michigan regain the lead. The Wolverines' methodical scoring, including a Johnson poster dunk and a big three from Elliot Cadeau, solidified their victory with a six-point lead in the final two minutes.

McKenney's Solid Performance

Trey McKenney, a freshman guard, shone brightly in a challenging road environment. He scored eight points in the first half, including two crucial threes that extended Michigan's lead. McKenney's ability to respond to the Spartans' early second-half run demonstrated his composure and reliability. While he rushed a few three-point attempts in the second half, his overall performance was impressive, and he emerged as one of Michigan's most dependable offensive options.

Up Next: Michigan's Schedule and Future Challenges

Following this victory, Michigan returns to Ann Arbor to host Penn State on Thursday, February 5th, at 6:30 p.m. on FS1. The Wolverines will then travel to Columbus to face Ohio State on Super Bowl Sunday, February 8th, at 1 p.m. on CBS. These upcoming games will further test Michigan's mettle and provide opportunities for continued growth and success.