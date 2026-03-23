Michelin-Star Chef’s Cantonese Steamed Dumplings at Dim Sum Sam NYC | Food Review & Taste Test (2026)

Get ready for a mouthwatering adventure with Dim Sum Sam's Cantonese Steamed Dumplings! This hidden gem on the Upper West Side is a must-visit for any foodie seeking an authentic and affordable culinary experience.

The Story Behind the Dumplings

Dim Sum Sam is the brainchild of chef Sam Yan, a Chinese immigrant who made his way to NYC in 1996. With a passion for pastry and a dream to own his business, Yan worked his way up in the city's restaurant scene, eventually becoming chef pâtissier at Jean Georges. But his true love was always dumplings, and in 2016, he opened Dim Sum Palace, a mini-chain with 10 locations across Manhattan.

A Taste of the Chinese Corridor

Nestled in the heart of the Upper West Side's "Chinese Corridor" (a stretch of Broadway between West 98th and 113th streets), Dim Sum Sam offers a fast-casual take on Yan's more formal Dim Sum Palace. The UWS location opened last September and has already made a splash, despite some early challenges.

A Dumpling Extravaganza

With over 20 dumpling options, including the famous soup dumplings and shu mai, choosing was a challenge. I opted for a variety: black truffle shrimp, seafood peashoot, taro cilantro & pork, and Buddha delight. Each dumpling was a unique experience, from the mesmerizing blend of flavors in the truffle shrimp to the burst of pea scents in the peashoot.

The taro cilantro & pork dumpling was a textural delight, with a creamy/grainy taro paste and a mild vanilla sweetness. And the Buddha delight, with its pea pod topping, was a fragrant and interesting vegetarian option.

But Here's Where It Gets Controversial...

While the dumplings were exquisite, I did encounter some stickiness issues, which could be a matter of personal preference. But the flavors more than made up for it!

A World of Dumplings to Explore

Dim Sum Sam specializes in Cantonese-style dumplings, offering a greater variety of fillings, including chicken, duck, and beef. And that's not all - there's an entire menu of BBQ and classic Chinese dishes to choose from.

The restaurant's interior is minimalist yet inviting, reminiscent of other popular spots along the Chinese Corridor. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Dim Sum Sam offers takeout and delivery, with the full menu available for dine-in or by calling 646-398-8234.

So, are you ready to indulge in some delicious dumplings? Dim Sum Sam awaits!

Prices:

- Black Truffle Shrimp: $12.95

- Seafood Peashoot: $7.25

- Taro Cilantro & Pork: $6.75

- Buddha Delight: $6.75

Location:

Dim Sum Sam

2585 Broadway (between West 92nd and 93rd streets)

Don't forget to leave your thoughts and experiences in the comments! We'd love to hear your take on this dumpling adventure.